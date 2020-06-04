You are the owner of this article.
La Plata graduate Santiago commits to Wesley College for soccer

La Plata High School graduate JD Santiago recently committed to play soccer at Wesley College in Dover, Delaware, an NCAA Division III school. Santiago plans to major in sports management and is very excited to become a Wolverine and play soccer at the collegiate level. He joins a very talented team at Wesley and will be coached by Steve Clark. Pictured, from left, Michele Santiago, JD’s mother, JD Santiago and Kevin Santiago, JD’s father.

