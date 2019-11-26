The following information was submitted to Southern Maryland Newspapers by the Southern Maryland Field Hockey Coaches Association.

If any information about a student-athlete is incorrect, email pwatson@somdnews.com and a correction will be printed. If a student-athlete is supposed to be on a team and their name was not provided to Southern Maryland Newspapers from the Southern Maryland Field Hockey Coaches Association, have the head girls basketball coach from that school email pwatson@somdnews.com with the correct information and a correction will be printed once that information is received.

The Southern Maryland Athletic Conference will not be doing all-conference teams for any sports. Contact your school’s athletic director for more information.

First team

Attack

Abby Alderman,

Patuxent sophomore

Midfield

Kenley Zeruto,

Huntingtown junior

Ariana Smith,

Huntingtown senior

Natalie Mellen,

Northern senior

Zoe Elliott, Patuxent senior

Olivia Whittington,

Leonardtown senior

Vaniece Smith,

Thomas Stone senior

Madeline Wojcieszek,

Calvert senior

Madison Meiser,

La Plata senior

Defense

Leigha Dick, Northern junior

Jameliah Shunnarah,

Chopticon senior

Gabby Dorsey,

Leonardtown senior

Julia Stevenson,

Great Mills senior

Emily Grace,

North Point junior

Goalie

Blayre Vallandingham,

Chopticon senior

Alexa Lawson,

Thomas Stone senior

Second team

Alexa Zeruto,

Huntingtown senior

Carley Tolson,

Northern sophomore

Lily Simmerman,

Great Mills senior

Sydney Garner,

La Plata senior

Kate Poremski,

Patuxent senior

Chloe Gregory, Calvert senior

Simone Hawkins,

McDonough senior

Faith Bouch,

Chopticon senior

Kennedy Morgan,

Leonardtown senior

Madison Furman,

Lackey senior

Taylor Colbert,

Thomas Stone senior

Elizabeth Wash,

North Point senior

Honorable mentions

Camryn Savoy,

Westlake senior

Dakayla Hunter,

Westlake senior

Emma Pike,

Huntingtown junior

Jennifer O’Connor,

Patuxent senior

Keiana Poindexter,

St. Charles senior

Faith Washington,

St. Charles senior

Corissa Jenkins,

St. Charles senior

Jill Hayden, Chopticon junior

Sara VanRyswick,

Leonardtown junior

Helen Hall, Lackey senior