First team
Attack
Abby Alderman,
Patuxent sophomore
Midfield
Kenley Zeruto,
Huntingtown junior
Ariana Smith,
Huntingtown senior
Natalie Mellen,
Northern senior
Zoe Elliott, Patuxent senior
Olivia Whittington,
Leonardtown senior
Vaniece Smith,
Thomas Stone senior
Madeline Wojcieszek,
Calvert senior
Madison Meiser,
La Plata senior
Defense
Leigha Dick, Northern junior
Jameliah Shunnarah,
Chopticon senior
Gabby Dorsey,
Leonardtown senior
Julia Stevenson,
Great Mills senior
Emily Grace,
North Point junior
Goalie
Blayre Vallandingham,
Chopticon senior
Alexa Lawson,
Thomas Stone senior
Second team
Alexa Zeruto,
Huntingtown senior
Carley Tolson,
Northern sophomore
Lily Simmerman,
Great Mills senior
Sydney Garner,
La Plata senior
Kate Poremski,
Patuxent senior
Chloe Gregory, Calvert senior
Simone Hawkins,
McDonough senior
Faith Bouch,
Chopticon senior
Kennedy Morgan,
Leonardtown senior
Madison Furman,
Lackey senior
Taylor Colbert,
Thomas Stone senior
Elizabeth Wash,
North Point senior
Honorable mentions
Camryn Savoy,
Westlake senior
Dakayla Hunter,
Westlake senior
Emma Pike,
Huntingtown junior
Jennifer O’Connor,
Patuxent senior
Keiana Poindexter,
St. Charles senior
Faith Washington,
St. Charles senior
Corissa Jenkins,
St. Charles senior
Jill Hayden, Chopticon junior
Sara VanRyswick,
Leonardtown junior
Helen Hall, Lackey senior