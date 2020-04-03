2019-2020 All-Charles County boys basketball teams

Athlete of the Year
Cameron Tweedy
Westlake senior
Résumé: Led the Wolverines with 19.4 points, 13.3 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.6 steals per game; helped the team to a 14-10 record on the season, reaching the Class 2A South Region title game; selected as Southern Maryland Basketball Coaches Association player of the year and named to the first team
Coach of the Year
Brett Campbell
St. Charles (sixth season)
Résumé: Led the Spartans to a 26-1 overall mark in a season the team is hopeful to finish; won SMAC Potomac Division title with perfect 12-0 record; defeated Huntingtown to win conference championship; took down Chopticon, Oxon Hill and Potomac to claim Class 3A South Region I title, then knocked off Watkins Mill in 3A state quarterfinals to reach state semifinals
First team
Tremaine Chesley, St. Charles senior guard
12.6 ppg; 3.6 apg; 3.4 spg; 3.2 rpg; Southern Maryland Basketball Coaches Association all-conference first-team selection
Max Brooks, St. Charles senior forward
14.6 ppg; 7.6 rpg; 3.7 bpg; University of Massachusetts-Lowell recruit; Southern Maryland Basketball Coaches Association all-conference first-team selection
Cameron Tweedy, Westlake senior forward
19.4 ppg; 13.3 rpg; Southern Maryland Basketball Coaches Association all-conference first-team selection; Southern Maryland Basketball Coaches Association player of the year
Stalin Oaks, La Plata junior guard
18.5 ppg; 5.0 apg; 4.1 rpg; 2.9 spg; Southern Maryland Basketball Coaches Association all-conference first-team selection
Jacory Wilkes, Thomas Stone sophomore center
10.9 ppg; 10.4 rpg; 3.3 bpg; Southern Maryland Basketball Coaches Association all-conference first-team selection
Bryson Kittrell, Southern Maryland Christian Academy junior guard
22.2 ppg; 5.1 apg; 2.7 spg; All-Metro Independent Schools Athletic League first-team selection
Tyler Doersom, Grace Christian Academy junior forward
21.0 ppg; 3.0 spg; 2.0 rpg; All-Metro Independent Schools Athletic League first-team selection
Honorable mentions
Klayton Batten, St. Charles senior; Jayvin Brown, North Point senior; Justin Bryson, Westlake senior; Joe Cottle, La Plata junior; Amir Dade, St. Charles sophomore; Tre Douglas, Southern Maryland Christian Academy senior; Brandon Dyson, McDonough senior; Jalen Glasgow, Grace Christian Academy senior; Teddy Gleaton, North Point junior; Kire Hines, Thomas Stone senior; Darran Johnson, Lackey junior; Jerrell McCready, Thomas Stone junior; Omar Mcgann, St. Charles senior; Maurtice Newsome, Southern Maryland Christian Academy junior; Kamari Ramsey, Westlake sophomore; Malcolm Rather, Grace Christian Academy junior; Eric Rowland, Lackey senior; Leonardo Wilson, Thomas Stone senior
TED BLACK