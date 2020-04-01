2019-2020 All-Charles County girls basketball teams

Athlete of the Year
Natalie Johnson
North Point sophomore
Résumé: Led the Eagles to claiming the SMAC Potomac Division crown with a perfect 12-0 mark, team was 18-8 overall on the season; defeated Great Mills to win the SMAC championship, reached Class 3A South Region I championship; averaged 17.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.4 steals and 2.8 assists per game; Southern Maryland Girls Basketball Coaches Association All-Potomac Division first-team selection
Coach of the Year
Lydia Ford
Westlake (second season)
Résumé: Guided the Wolverines to the Class 2A South Region II title, defeating Lackey in the region final; team started 2-6, then went 13-4 the rest of the way in a season that the team is hopeful to finish; knocked off previously unbeaten Parkside in 2A state quarterfinals to reach state semifinals
First team
Natalie Johnson, North Point sophomore guard
17.9 ppg; 8.6 rpg; 4.4 spg; 2.8 apg; Southern Maryland Girls Basketball Coaches Association All-Potomac Division first-team selection
Alona Jones, McDonough freshman guard
15.8 ppg; Southern Maryland Girls Basketball Coaches Association All-Potomac Division first-team selection
Mia Johnson, St. Charles freshman guard
14.1 ppg; 3.4 spg; 3.2 rpg; 2.3 apg; Southern Maryland Girls Basketball Coaches Association All-Potomac Division first-team selection
Leah Johnson, Westlake senior forward
10.0 ppg; 4.0 rpg; 1.5 spg; 1.0 apg; Southern Maryland Girls Basketball Coaches Association All-Potomac Division first-team selection
Kaleigh Shaw, La Plata senior guard
Southern Maryland Girls Basketball Coaches Association All-Potomac Division first-team selection; recently signed with Frostburg State University
Jurnee McLendon, Lackey junior center
Southern Maryland Girls Basketball Coaches Association All-Potomac Division first-team selection
Honorable mentions
Sa’Niyah Council, Westlake junior; Callie Culhane, Lackey junior; Tia Dixson, McDonough junior; Rykah Dowling, Lackey sophomore; Janelle Fields, Westlake senior; Andrea Harley, Lackey freshman; Analecia Hawkins, North Point sophomore; Davia Jenifer, North Point senior; Kennadi Johnson, Southern Maryland Christian Academy freshman; Moriah Jones, St. Charles senior; Ainsley Kidwell, McDonough junior; Sasha Louisy-Gillard, Thomas Stone junior; Chanta McNeill, Westlake sophomore; Gabrielle Richards, La Plata senior; Joriah Russell, Southern Maryland Christian Academy senior; Alexis Smith, La Plata junior; Danya Smith, Thomas Stone senior; Jaila Walton, St. Charles senior
TED BLACK