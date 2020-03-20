Boys
Athlete of the Year
DeVion Bryant
North Point senior
Résumé: Proved to be the dominant force in the 800 during the winter; won the 800 title at the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championships and at the Class 3A East Region championships; finished second in the 800 at the Class 3A state championships; was key member of Eagles’ relay teams
Coach of the Year
Debra Hall
North Point (ninth season)
Résumé: Guided the Eagles to a solid postseason; team finished runner-up at the SMAC championships, Class 3A East Region championships and Class 3A state championships, coming to within eight points of state champion Huntingtown for the team state title
First team
55: Donovan Stanley-Reeves, Thomas Stone senior
Fifth at SMAC championships (6.71), Class 2A East Region championships champion (6.59), fourth at Class 2A state championships (6.68)
300: Kroy Myers, North Point junior
Second at SMAC championships (36.22), third at Class 3A East Region championships (36.20), fourth at Class 3A state championships (36.27)
500: Kroy Myers, North Point junior
Second at SMAC championships (1:09.91), second at Class 3A East Region championships (1:08.73)
800: DeVion Bryant, North Point senior
SMAC championships champion (2:00.19), Class 3A East Region championships champion (1:57.12), second at Class 3A state championships (1:57.12)
1,600: DeVion Bryant, North Point senior
Third at SMAC championships (4:31.20), seventh at Class 3A East Region championships (4:36.96), fourth at Class 3A state championships (4:31.17)
3,200: Nathaniel Kober, North Point junior
17th at SMAC championships (11:50.75)
55 hurdles: Lorenzo Pelham, St. Charles senior
SMAC championships champion (7.76), seventh at Class 3A East Region championships (8.25)
800 relay: North Point (Kroy Myers, junior; Christian Homer, sophomore; Arnel Heathington, sophomore; Chase Drewery, junior)
SMAC championships champion (1:33.82), second at Class 3A East Region championships (1:33.24), seventh at Class 3A state championships (1:34.15)
1,600 relay: North Point (Kroy Myers, junior; Arnel Heathington, sophomore; DeVion Bryant, senior; Chase Drewery, junior)
Class 3A East Region championships champion (3:32.90)
3,200 relay: North Point (Gregory Shamenek, junior; Adam Price, junior; Derrick Hollie, junior; DeVion Bryant, senior)
Third at Class 3A East Region championships (8:22.90), second at Class 3A state championships (8:21.15)
High jump: Morey Campbell, North Point junior
Second at SMAC championships (6-2), second at Class 3A East Region championships (6-0), fourth at Class 3A state championships (6-2)
Long jump: Israel Williams, Westlake junior
SMAC championships champion (21-5 1/4)
Triple jump: Chase Drewery, North Point junior
SMAC championships champion (44-2 3/4)
Shot put: Jaxson Vayro, Lackey senior
Sixth at SMAC championships (39-10 1/4), fourth at Class 2A South Region championships (41-0)
Honorable mentions
Justin Arjun, St. Charles sophomore; Ranius Daramola, St. Charles senior; Chase Drewery, North Point junior; Dorian Gray, North Point junior; Micah Harrison, La Plata junior; Jeremiah Maxwell, Westlake junior; Jalil Singleton, Westlake sophomore; Devin Smith, Westlake, senior; Roman Zakutney, North Point freshman; 800 relay St. Charles (D’Angelo Carroll, senior; Justin Arjun, sophomore; Ranius Daramola, senior; Lorenzo Pelham, senior); 1,600 relay Westlake (Jalil Singleton, sophomore; Jeremiah Maxwell, junior; Ervin Mitchell, sophomore; Michael Harris, junior); 3,200 relay Westlake (Tyshawn Brownfield, junior; Jeremiah Maxwell, junior; Devin Smith, senior; Karmelo Hughley, sophomore)
Girls
Athlete of the Year
Mekhya Jones
North Point junior
Résumé: Battled with teammate Shantia Creek-Barrett for supremacy in the shot put competition all winter and finally prevailed; edged Creek-Barrett to claim title at 3A East Region championships, then won crown at the 3A state championships; finished second to Creek-Barrett at SMAC championships
Coach of the Year
Debra Hall
North Point (ninth season)
Résumé: Guided the Eagles to a solid postseason in girls as well; team had second-place finishes at the SMAC and 3A East Region championships, then took third at the 3A state championships
First team
55: Takiya Henson, Thomas Stone freshman
SMAC championships champion (7.35); second at Class 2A East Region championships (7.42)
300: Takiya Henson, Thomas Stone freshman
SMAC championships champion (41.52), Class 2A East Region championships (41.33), second at Class 2A state championships (40.69)
500: Takiya Henson, Thomas Stone freshman
SMAC championships champion (1:21.44)
800: Savanna Crooks, La Plata sophomore
Eighth at Class 2A East Region championships (2:48.42)
1,600: Savanna Crooks, La Plata sophomore
Seventh at Class 2A East Region championships (6:02.43)
3,200: Maya Stevens, La Plata junior
Eighth at Class 2A East Region championships (14:55.94)
55 hurdles: Yentell James, North Point senior
SMAC championships champion (9.03), fourth at Class 3A East Region championships (8.90)
800 relay: North Point (Taylor Poole, senior; Janay Cobb, junior; Lisa Madison, sophomore; J’Miyah Keys, junior)
SMAC championships champion (1:47.98), fourth at Class 3A East Region championships (1:47.28); seventh at Class 3A state championships (1:48.28)
1,600 relay: North Point (Areini Partis, junior; Yentell James, senior; Jayla Cobb, junior; J’Miyah Keys, junior)
SMAC championships champion (4:18.39), Class 3A East Region championships champion (4:09.33); Class 3A state championships champion (4:07.85)
3,200 relay: North Point
Sixth at SMAC meet (11:30.71)
High jump: LeNisha Chance, Westlake senior
SMAC championships champion (5-2); Class 2A East Region championships champion (5-5), second at Class 2A state championships (5-3)
Long jump: Dori’an Cheney, North Point senior
SMAC championships champion (15-11)
Triple jump: Gabriella McDuffie, Westlake sophomore
Third at SMAC championships (32-10 3/4)
Shot put: Mekhya Jones, North Point junior
Second at SMAC championships (37-3 1/2), Class 3A East Region championships champion (36-2 1/4), Class 3A state championships champion (38-2 3/4)
Honorable mentions
LeNisha Chance, Westlake senior; Dori’an Cheney, North Point senior; Tristen Clark, St. Charles sophomore; Shantia Creek-Barrett, North Point senior; J’Miyah Keys, North Point junior; Asharia Matthews, McDonough sophomore; Jaquelyn Person, McDonough junior; Naeema Roye, North Point freshman; Keri Walker, McDonough sophomore; Raniya Washington, North Point sophomore; Victoria Wilson, Thomas Stone sophomore; 800 relay Thomas Stone; 1,600 McDonough (Asharia Matthews, sophomore; Izetta Haynes, sophomore; Jacquelyn Person, junior; Erica Jenkins, freshman)
TED BLACK