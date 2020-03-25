2019-2020 All-Charles County swimming teams

Boys
Athlete of the Year
Conor Vienneau
La Plata senior
Résumé: After missing much of his junior season following shoulder surgery, won two SMAC championships titles, two Class 3A-2A-1A South Region championships titles in the 100- and 200-yard freestyle and a state title in the 100 free at the 3A-2A-1A state championships; was also part of Warriors relays that won a SMAC title and two region championships
Coach of the Year
Mary Jane Cupples
La Plata (fifth season)
Résumé: Guided the Warriors to claiming the team title at the Class 3A-2A-1A South Region championships; team placed a SMAC- and county-best sixth at the 3A-2A-1A state championships; was 10-3 overall during the conference regular season and finished fourth at the SMAC championships
First team
50 freestyle: Kristopher Schueller, La Plata senior
SMAC championships champion (22.33); Class 3A-2A-1A South Region championships champion (22.58), second at Class 3A-2A-1A state championships (22.37)
100 freestyle: Conor Vienneau, La Plata senior
SMAC championships champion (48.83), Class 3A-2A-1A South Region championships (48.68, meet record), Class 3A-2A-1A state championships champion (47.51)
200 freestyle: Conor Vienneau, La Plata senior
SMAC championships champion (1:45.58, meet record), Class 3A-2A-1A South Region championships champion (1:45.82), second at 3A-2A-1A state championships (1:43.60)
500 freestyle: Dylan Tompkins, La Plata sophomore
Second at Class 3A-2A-1A South Region championships (5:28.83)
100 backstroke: Clayton Jameson, Thomas Stone sophomore
Second at SMAC championships (57.47), second at Class 3A-2A-1A South Region championships (57.14)
100 breaststroke: Kristopher Schueller, La Plata senior
Second at SMAC championships (58.17), Class 3A-2A-1A South Region championships champion (59.40, meet record), second at Class 3A-2A-1A state championships (57.74)
100 butterfly: Mikel Reyes, North Point senior
Third at SMAC championships (55.34)
200 individual medley: Luke Kang, La Plata sophomore
Second at Class 3A-2A-1A South Region championships (2:22.06)
200 medley relay: La Plata (Conor Vienneau, senior; Kristopher Schueller, senior; Luke Kang, sophomore; Dylan Tompkins, sophomore)
SMAC championships champion (1:42.35, meet record), Class 3A-2A-1A South Region championships champion (1:43.12, meet record), third at Class 3A-2A-1A state championships (1:41.25)
200 freestyle relay: La Plata (Conor Vienneau, senior; Hudson Wright, junior; Luke Kang, sophomore; Kristopher Schueller, senior)
Class 3A-2A-1A South Region championships champion (1:34.38), fourth at Class 3A-2A-1A state championships (1:33.38)
400 freestyle relay: North Point (Mikel Reyes, senior; Kristof Lile, senior; Isaiah Diggs, junior; Robert Polk, senior)
Third at SMAC championships (3:34.23)
Honorable mentions
Christian Decker, Westlake senior; Clayton Jameson, Thomas Stone sophomore; Cole Rapczynski, McDonough sophomore; Michael Parham, St. Charles junior; Matthew Romero, La Plata junior; Justin Truitt, Thomas Stone senior; North Point 200 medley relay (Liam Perella, senior; Robert Polk, senior; Mikel Reyes, senior; Joey Papagno, junior); Westlake 200 freestyle relay (Bryce Simmons, junior; Noah Burriss, junior; David Schuyler, junior; Christian Decker, senior); La Plata 400 freestyle relay (Dylan Tompkins, sophomore; Matthew Romero, junior; Samuel Grange, junior; Hudson Wright, junior)
Girls
Athlete of the Year
Megan Schueller
La Plata senior
Résumé: Continued her dominance in the freestyle sprints in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference, winning SMAC and Class 3A-2A-1A South Region championships titles in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle
Coach of the Year
Mary Jane Cupples
La Plata (fifth season)
Résumé: Guided the Warriors to the team title at the Class 3A-2A-1A South Region championships; team claimed a SMAC- and county-best fifth-place finish at the 3A-2A-1A state championships; squad was 11-2 overall during the regular season and took a county-best third at the SMAC championships
First team
50 freestyle: Megan Schueller, La Plata senior
SMAC championships champion (24.38, meet record), Class 3A-2A-1A South Region championships champion (24.70), second at Class 3A-2A-1A state championships (24.15)
100 freestyle: Megan Schueller, La Plata senior
Second at SMAC championships (55.06), Class 3A-2A-1A South Region championships champion (55.03, meet record)
200 freestyle: Cora Jameson, Thomas Stone senior
Second at Class 3A-2A-1A South Region championships (2:11.99)
500 freestyle: Cora Jameson, Thomas Stone senior
Second at Class 3A-2A-1A South Region championships (6:00.57)
100 backstroke: Morgan Thompson, La Plata junior
Class 3A-2A-1A South Region championships champion (1:08.15)
100 breaststroke: Alexandra Tompkins, McDonough junior
Second at SMAC championships (1:06.49), Class 3A-2A-1A South Region championships champion (1:08.82), third at Class 3A-2A-1A state championships (1:06.65)
200 individual medley: Kaeleigh Cupples, La Plata freshman
Class 3A-2A-1A South Region championships champion (2:20.50)
200 medley relay: La Plata (Morgan Thompson, junior, Kaeleigh Cupples, freshman, Emma French, sophomore, Megan Schueller, senior)
Second at SMAC championships (1:53.48), Class 3A-2A-1A South Region championships (1:53.87, meet record), third at Class 3A-2A-1A state championships (1:53.89)
200 freestyle relay: La Plata (Kaeleigh Cupples, freshman, Summer Maddox, senior, Morgan Thompson, junior, Megan Schueller, senior)
Class 3A-2A-1A South Region championships champion (1:44.17, meet record)
400 freestyle relay: La Plata (Emma French, sophomore; Summer Maddox, senior; Logan White, junior; Megan Zelesak, sophomore)
Class 3A-2A-1A South Region championships champion (4:06.96)
Honorable mentions
Amaya Bell, North Point junior; Emma French, La Plata sophomore; Camden Perella, North Point sophomore; Morgan Thompson, La Plata junior; Alexandra Tompkins, McDonough junior; Logan White, La Plata junior; Megan Zelesak, La Plata sophomore; McDonough 200 medley relay (Katie Mahr, senior; Alexandra Tompkins, junior; Jayme Byrd-Taft, freshman; Reagan Hulvey, sophomore); McDonough 200 freestyle relay (Jayme Byrd-Taft, freshman; Katie Mahr, senior; Reagan Hulvey, sophomore; Alexandra Tompkins, junior); McDonough 400 freestyle relay (Katie Mahr, senior; Eileen Browning, sophomore; Ava Lyddane, sophomore; Jayme Byrd-Taft, freshman)
TED BLACK