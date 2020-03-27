You are the owner of this article.
2019-2020 All-Charles County wrestling teams

Athlete of the Year

Owen Butler

La Plata senior

Résumé: Went into Class 2A-1A state tournament with unbeaten record, ultimately finishing 26-1 and the second at 2A-1A state tournament at 152 pounds; a state champion his junior season, Butler won titles at SMAC and 2A-1A South Region tournaments

Coach of the Year

John Pankhurst

La Plata (ninth season)

Résumé: Warriors went through the dual season unbeaten against SMAC competition and won the Class 2A-1A South Region duals tournament title; team boasted five champions at SMAC tournament, in which it also won the team title

First team

106 Mason Winkler, La Plata sophomore

31-14 record; fifth at SMAC tournament; second at Class 2A-1A South Region tournament

113 Kielin Huff, North Point junior

40-4 record; SMAC tournament champion; Class 4A-3A South Region tournament champion; second at Class 4A-3A state tournament

120 Connor Huff, North Point freshman

35-12 record; second at SMAC tournament; third at Class 4A-3A South Region tournament; fifth at Class 4A-3A state tournament

126 Koda DeAtley, La Plata sophomore

44-2 record; SMAC tournament champion; Class 2A-1A South Region tournament champion; third at Class 2A-1A state tournament

132 Aidan Rivenburg, North Point freshman

34-12 record; third at SMAC tournament; second at Class 4A-3A South Region tournament

138 Tyler Plourde, La Plata junior

24-10 record; third at SMAC tournament; fourth at Class 2A-1A South Region tournament

145 Max Hayes, La Plata junior

24-13 record; sixth at SMAC tournament

152 Owen Butler, La Plata senior

26-1 record; SMAC tournament champion; Class 2A-1A South Region tournament champion; second at Class 2A-1A state tournament

160 Jason Mohler, La Plata senior

46-4 record; SMAC tournament champion; Class 2A-1A South Region tournament champion; fifth at Class 2A-1A state tournament

170 Cameron Stuart, Lackey senior

28-12 record; third at SMAC tournament; second at Class 2A-1A South Region tournament

182 Jakob Szalapski, La Plata senior

24-10 record; second at SMAC tournament; fifth at Class 2A-1A South Region tournament

195 Nate Lednum, La Plata senior

38-4 record; SMAC tournament champion; Class 2A-1A South Region tournament champion; fifth at Class 2A-1A state tournament

220 Quentin Dibble, La Plata senior

26-14 record; SMAC tournament champion; second at Class 2A-1A South Region tournament

285 Wayne Johnson, La Plata junior

11-7 record; third at SMAC tournament; second at Class 2A-1A South Region tournament

Honorable mentions

106 Parris Blake, Lackey senior; 113 Miles Anderson, Westlake sophomore; 113 Earlie Harris, Lackey senior; 120 Brandon Lee, La Plata junior; 120 Jeremy McBain, Lackey junior; 126 Wilson Martinez-Lopez, Lackey sophomore; 132 Gabe Jackson, La Plata senior; 152 Brandon Jordan, Lackey senior; 160 Jacob Ham, Lackey senior; 160 Mark Rodgers, North Point senior; 170 Luke Szoch, La Plata senior; 195 Jordan Mack, North Point sophomore; 195 Darnell Payne, McDonough sophomore; 285 Jamear Stephenson, McDonough senior

