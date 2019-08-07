Among the handful of new rules invoked by the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball during the second half of the season is the introduction, league-wide, of the Automated Balls and Strikes system designed to assist home plate umpires with those calls.
Last Saturday afternoon, prior to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs game with the Somerset Patriots, members of the media were able to test the new system one day after it had officially made its debut for a contest at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf. It had been used, unofficially, in a prior Blue Crabs game on the previous home stand.
The ABS system, also known as TrackMan, officially made its debut on July 10 at the Atlantic League All-Star Game in York, Pennsylvania, home of the league’s York Revolution. The system was slated to be in place throughout the league the subsequent weekend, but at many parks it did not make its official debut until three weeks later and in Southern Maryland nearly a month later. The first time it was used in an official Blue Crabs game was July 26 at Lancaster.
In the moments just before the teams took batting practice on Saturday afternoon, Blue Crabs left-handed pitcher Tommy Thorpe and outfielder Josh McAdams served as battery mates while members of the media were hooked up with an iPhone and ear piece and each member of the media got to see three pitches from Thorpe while wearing the ear piece and waiting for the command of either ‘ball’ or ‘strike’.
“I like it,” Thorpe said of the new set-up, which has been used twice in games that he has pitched thus far. “A lot of the pitches that I throw broke away from the batter and low and most umpires call them balls. But then the automated signal comes through and says strike, which helps me.”
In actuality, the July 24 home game against High Point offered the Blue Crabs the first unofficial glimpse into the TrackMan system. Players and coaches noticed one thing that night that has since been updated — the relay time between the radar system and the home plate umpire. As was the case at the All-Star Game in York, the delays were often two seconds or more.
“That’s something that definitely has improved,” Southern Maryland manager Stan Cliburn said. “Early on we had some technical difficulties that affected the timing, but that appears to have been greatly improved. The calls appear to be almost instantaneous now. I think it’s going to help the hitters and the pitchers establish a clear strike zone.”
Southern Maryland veteran ace hurler Daryl Thompson threw one inning in the All-Star Game and was among the pitchers who considered the delays counterproductive. On Saturday night in Game 2 of a three-game series versus Somerset, Thompson was perfect through five innings then allowed a solo homer in the sixth and another run in the seventh en route to his ninth straight win and 11th overall.
One of the biggest rule changes to go into effect this season enabled players to “steal first base” by simply taking off from the batters’ box on a pitch that was not caught. Blue Crabs infielder Tony Thomas was recognized as the first player in history to do so in a July 13 contest versus Lancaster, and prior to Saturday’s game Thomas signed the cleats he wore that night and sent them to the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.
“I never thought that I would be in the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame for anything,” Thomas said after signing his cleats. “I’ve been playing baseball for a long time and I love everything about the game. I’ve been inducted into the Florida baseball Hall of Fame and now my shoes will be heading to the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame. I never thought that would happen.”
Among the other rule changes now in effect in the Atlantic League that could make their way into the major leagues are the implementation of a pickoff attempt by the pitcher, now required to step off the rubber before throwing to first base, and one foul bunt is permitted with two strikes before a batter is out. The check swing is now designed to be more batter friendly.
“You know, this game is changing all the time,” Cliburn said. “There are constantly new rules in place and some of them could make their way up to the major leagues. Its flattering for the Atlantic League that Major League Baseball has coordinated some of these rules on an experimental level with us. That’s a tribute to Rick White and his staff.”
Players who “steal” first base on a ball that is not caught are not actually credited with a stolen base, however. When Thomas accomplished the feat it was initially scored at fielder’s choice and the batter was charged with an official at-bat, but a scoring change has since been amended to intentional walk, so the batter is not charged with an official at-bat.
