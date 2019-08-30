Atlantic League second-half standings

(Standings as of Aug. 28)

Freedom Division      W      L      Pct.      GB     Streak     Overall

York                           27     19    .587       —       W-1         61-54

*Sugar Land               25     21    .543      2.0       L-1          60-56

Blue Crabs                  23     23    .500      4.0      W-1         48-67

Lancaster                   19     26     .422     7.5       W-1         43-72

Liberty Division         W      L      Pct.     GB     Streak     Overall

!Long Island                25    20     .556      —        L-1          68-47

High Point                   24    22     .522     1.5       L-3          65-52

New Britain                 21    23     .477     3.5      W-2          56-57

Somerset                    18   28     .391      7.5       L-1          60-56

*Freedom Division first-half champion

!Liberty Division first-half champion