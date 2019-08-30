Atlantic League second-half standings
(Standings as of Aug. 28)
Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Streak Overall
York 27 19 .587 — W-1 61-54
*Sugar Land 25 21 .543 2.0 L-1 60-56
Blue Crabs 23 23 .500 4.0 W-1 48-67
Lancaster 19 26 .422 7.5 W-1 43-72
Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Streak Overall
!Long Island 25 20 .556 — L-1 68-47
High Point 24 22 .522 1.5 L-3 65-52
New Britain 21 23 .477 3.5 W-2 56-57
Somerset 18 28 .391 7.5 L-1 60-56
*Freedom Division first-half champion
!Liberty Division first-half champion