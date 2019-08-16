Atlantic League second-half standings
(Standings as of Aug. 14)
Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Streak Overall
York 20 12 .625 — L-2 54-47
*Sugar Land 19 13 .594 1.0 L-2 54-48
Blue Crabs 18 14 .562 2.0 W-2 43-58
Lancaster 12 19 .387 7.5 L-1 36-65
Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Streak Overall
High Point 18 15 .545 — L-2 59-45
!Long Island 16 15 .516 1.0 W-3 59-42
New Britain 12 19 .387 5.0 W-2 47-53
Somerset 12 20 .375 5.5 W-1 54-48
*Freedom Division first-half champion
!Liberty Division first-half champion