Atlantic League second-half standings

(Standings as of Aug. 14)

Freedom Division      W      L      Pct.      GB     Streak     Overall

York                           20     12    .625       —        L-2         54-47

*Sugar Land               19     13    .594      1.0        L-2         54-48

Blue Crabs                  18     14    .562      2.0       W-2        43-58

Lancaster                   12     19    .387       7.5       L-1         36-65

Liberty Division         W      L      Pct.     GB     Streak     Overall

High Point                   18     15     .545     —        L-2         59-45

!Long Island                16     15     .516    1.0       W-3        59-42

New Britain                 12     19     .387    5.0       W-2        47-53

Somerset                    12     20     .375    5.5       W-1        54-48

*Freedom Division first-half champion

!Liberty Division first-half champion