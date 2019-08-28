Atlantic League second-half standings

(Standings as of Aug. 26)

Freedom Division      W      L      Pct.      GB     Streak     Overall

York                           26     18    .591       —       W-2         60-53

*Sugar Land               24     20    .545      2.0       L-1          59-55

Blue Crabs                  22     22    .500      4.0       L-2          47-66

Lancaster                   18     25    .419       7.5      W-1         42-71

Liberty Division         W      L      Pct.     GB     Streak     Overall

!Long Island                24    19     .558     —        W-3         67-46

High Point                   24    20     .545     0.5       L-1         65-50

New Britain                 19    23    .452      4.5       L-2         54-57

Somerset                    17    27    .386      7.5       L-1         59-55

*Freedom Division first-half champion

!Liberty Division first-half champion