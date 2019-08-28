Atlantic League second-half standings
(Standings as of Aug. 26)
Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Streak Overall
York 26 18 .591 — W-2 60-53
*Sugar Land 24 20 .545 2.0 L-1 59-55
Blue Crabs 22 22 .500 4.0 L-2 47-66
Lancaster 18 25 .419 7.5 W-1 42-71
Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Streak Overall
!Long Island 24 19 .558 — W-3 67-46
High Point 24 20 .545 0.5 L-1 65-50
New Britain 19 23 .452 4.5 L-2 54-57
Somerset 17 27 .386 7.5 L-1 59-55
*Freedom Division first-half champion
!Liberty Division first-half champion