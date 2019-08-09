Atlantic League second-half standings
(Standings as of Aug. 7)
Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Streak Overall
York 18 8 .692 — L-3 52-43
*Sugar Land 16 9 .640 1.5 L-1 51-44
Blue Crabs 13 12 .520 4.5 L-1 38-56
Lancaster 10 15 .400 7.5 L-1 34-61
Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Streak Overall
High Point 14 12 .538 — W-1 55-42
!Long Island 12 13 .480 1.5 W-1 55-40
Somerset 10 16 .385 4.0 W-4 52-44
New Britain 8 16 .333 5.0 W-1 43-50
*Freedom Division first-half champion
!Liberty Division first-half champion