Atlantic League second-half standings

(Standings as of Aug. 7)

Freedom Division      W      L      Pct.      GB     Streak     Overall

York                           18      8     .692       —        L-3          52-43

*Sugar Land               16      9     .640      1.5       L-1           51-44

Blue Crabs                  13    12     .520      4.5       L-1           38-56

Lancaster                    10    15     .400      7.5      L-1            34-61

Liberty Division         W       L      Pct.     GB     Streak     Overall

High Point                   14     12     .538      —       W-1         55-42

!Long Island                12     13     .480     1.5      W-1         55-40

Somerset                    10     16     .385     4.0      W-4         52-44

New Britain                  8      16     .333     5.0      W-1         43-50

*Freedom Division first-half champion

!Liberty Division first-half champion