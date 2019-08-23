Atlantic League second-half standings

(Standings as of Aug. 21)

Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Streak Overall

York 23 16 .590 — W-1 57-51

*Sugar Land 22 17 .564 1.0 W-1 57-52

Blue Crabs 20 19 .513 3.0 L-1 45-63

Lancaster 16 22 .421 6.5 W-1 40-68

Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Streak Overall

!Long Island 21 17 .553 — L-1 64-44

High Point 21 19 .525 1.0 L-1 62-49

New Britain 17 21 .447 4.0 L-1 52-55

Somerset 15 24 .385 6.5 W-1 57-52

*Freedom Division first-half champion

!Liberty Division first-half champion