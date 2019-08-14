Atlantic League second-half standings
(Standings as of Aug. 12)
Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Streak Overall
York 20 10 .667 — W-1 54-45
*Sugar Land 19 11 .633 1.0 W-1 54-46
Blue Crabs 16 14 .533 4.0 L-1 41-58
Lancaster 11 18 .379 8.5 L-1 35-64
Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Streak Overall
High Point 18 13 .581 — W-1 59-43
!Long Island 14 15 .483 3.0 W-1 57-42
Somerset 11 19 .367 6.5 W-1 53-47
New Britain 10 19 .345 7.0 L-3 45-53
*Freedom Division first-half champion
!Liberty Division first-half champion