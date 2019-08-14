Atlantic League second-half standings

(Standings as of Aug. 12)

Freedom Division      W      L      Pct.      GB     Streak     Overall

York                           20     10    .667       —       W-1         54-45

*Sugar Land               19     11    .633      1.0       W-1        54-46

Blue Crabs                  16     14    .533      4.0       L-1         41-58

Lancaster                    11    18    .379       8.5      L-1          35-64

Liberty Division         W      L      Pct.     GB     Streak     Overall

High Point                   18    13     .581      —       W-1         59-43

!Long Island                14    15     .483     3.0      W-1         57-42

Somerset                    11    19     .367     6.5      W-1         53-47

New Britain                 10    19     .345     7.0       L-3         45-53

*Freedom Division first-half champion

!Liberty Division first-half champion