Atlantic League second-half standings

(Standings as of Sept. 16)

Freedom Division      W      L      Pct.      GB     Streak     Overall

York                           38     26    .594       —       W-1         72-62

*Sugar Land               34     30    .531      4.0       L-1          69-65

Blue Crabs                  32     32    .500      6.0      W-2          58-76

Lancaster                   24     40    .375     14.0      L-1           48-86

Liberty Division        W      L      Pct.     GB     Streak     Overall

!Long Island               39     25    .609      —        L-2          82-52

New Britain                33     32    .508     6.5       W-1         68-66 

High Point                  31     32    .492     7.5       L-3          72-62

Somerset                   25     39    .391   14.0      W-3          67-67

*Freedom Division first-half champion

!Liberty Division first-half champion