Atlantic League second-half standings
(Standings as of Sept. 16)
Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Streak Overall
York 38 26 .594 — W-1 72-62
*Sugar Land 34 30 .531 4.0 L-1 69-65
Blue Crabs 32 32 .500 6.0 W-2 58-76
Lancaster 24 40 .375 14.0 L-1 48-86
Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Streak Overall
!Long Island 39 25 .609 — L-2 82-52
New Britain 33 32 .508 6.5 W-1 68-66
High Point 31 32 .492 7.5 L-3 72-62
Somerset 25 39 .391 14.0 W-3 67-67
*Freedom Division first-half champion
!Liberty Division first-half champion