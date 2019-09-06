Atlantic League second-half standings
(Standings as of Sept. 4)
Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Streak Overall
York 31 21 .596 — L-2 65-57
*Sugar Land 30 22 .577 1.0 W-5 65-57
Blue Crabs 27 27 .500 5.5 W-1 53-71
Lancaster 21 32 .396 10.5 L-5 45-78
Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Streak Overall
!Long Island 31 21 .596 — W-6 74-48
New Britain 26 26 .500 5.0 W-5 61-60
High Point 26 28 .481 6.0 L-1 67-58
Somerset 19 34 .358 12.5 L-6 61-62
*Freedom Division first-half champion
!Liberty Division first-half champion