Atlantic League second-half standings

(Standings as of Sept. 4)

Freedom Division      W      L      Pct.      GB     Streak     Overall

York                           31     21    .596       —        L-2         65-57

*Sugar Land               30     22     .577     1.0       W-5        65-57

Blue Crabs                  27     27     .500     5.5       W-1        53-71

Lancaster                    21    32     .396     10.5      L-5         45-78

Liberty Division         W      L      Pct.     GB     Streak     Overall

!Long Island               31     21     .596      —        W-6         74-48

New Britain                26     26     .500     5.0       W-5         61-60

High Point                  26     28     .481     6.0        L-1         67-58

Somerset                   19     34     .358    12.5       L-6         61-62

*Freedom Division first-half champion

!Liberty Division first-half champion