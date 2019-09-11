Atlantic League second-half standings

(Standings as of Sept. 9)

Freedom Division      W      L      Pct.      GB     Streak     Overall

York                           34     23    .596       —        L-1         68-59

*Sugar Land               30     26     .536     3.5        L-4         65-61

Blue Crabs                  28     29     .491     6.0       L-2         54-73

Lancaster                    22    36     .379     12.5      L-3         46-82

Liberty Division         W      L      Pct.     GB     Streak     Overall

!Long Island                36     21    .632      —      W-11        79-48

New Britain                 30     27    .526      6.0     W-3          65-61

High Point                   28     29    .491      8.0     W-2          69-59

Somerset                    20     37    .351     16.0     L-2           62-65

*Freedom Division first-half champion

!Liberty Division first-half champion