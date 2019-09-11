Atlantic League second-half standings
(Standings as of Sept. 9)
Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Streak Overall
York 34 23 .596 — L-1 68-59
*Sugar Land 30 26 .536 3.5 L-4 65-61
Blue Crabs 28 29 .491 6.0 L-2 54-73
Lancaster 22 36 .379 12.5 L-3 46-82
Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Streak Overall
!Long Island 36 21 .632 — W-11 79-48
New Britain 30 27 .526 6.0 W-3 65-61
High Point 28 29 .491 8.0 W-2 69-59
Somerset 20 37 .351 16.0 L-2 62-65
*Freedom Division first-half champion
!Liberty Division first-half champion