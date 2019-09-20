Atlantic League second-half standings

(Standings as of Sept. 18)

Freedom Division      W      L      Pct.      GB     Streak     Overall

!York                          39     27    .591       —        L-1         73-63

*Sugar Land               34     31    .523      4.5        L-2         69-66

Blue Crabs                  33     33    .500      6.0        L-1         59-77

Lancaster                   25     41     .379     14.0      W-1         49-87

Liberty Division        W      L      Pct.     GB     Streak     Overall

@Long Island             40     26    .606      —       W-1         83-53

New Britain                34     33    .507     6.5       L-1         69-67

High Point                  32     33    .492     7.5      W-1         73-63

Somerset                   26     39    .400    13.5     W-4         68-67

*Freedom Division first-half champion

!Freedom Division second-half champion

@Liberty Division first-half and second-half champion