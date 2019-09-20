Atlantic League second-half standings
(Standings as of Sept. 18)
Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Streak Overall
!York 39 27 .591 — L-1 73-63
*Sugar Land 34 31 .523 4.5 L-2 69-66
Blue Crabs 33 33 .500 6.0 L-1 59-77
Lancaster 25 41 .379 14.0 W-1 49-87
Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Streak Overall
@Long Island 40 26 .606 — W-1 83-53
New Britain 34 33 .507 6.5 L-1 69-67
High Point 32 33 .492 7.5 W-1 73-63
Somerset 26 39 .400 13.5 W-4 68-67
*Freedom Division first-half champion
!Freedom Division second-half champion
@Liberty Division first-half and second-half champion