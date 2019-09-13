Atlantic League second-half standings
(Standings as of Sept. 11)
Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Streak Overall
York 35 24 .593 — W-1 69-60
*Sugar Land 31 27 .534 3.5 W-1 66-62
Blue Crabs 29 30 .492 6.0 W-1 55-74
Lancaster 22 37 .373 13.0 L-4 46-83
Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Streak Overall
!Long Island 37 22 .627 — L-1 80-49
New Britain 31 28 .525 6.0 L-1 66-62
High Point 29 29 .500 7.5 W-3 70-59
Somerset 21 38 .356 16.0 L-1 63-66
*Freedom Division first-half champion
!Liberty Division first-half champion