Atlantic League second-half standings

(Standings as of Sept. 11)

Freedom Division      W      L      Pct.      GB     Streak     Overall

York                           35     24     .593      —       W-1         69-60

*Sugar Land               31     27     .534     3.5      W-1         66-62

Blue Crabs                  29     30     .492     6.0      W-1         55-74

Lancaster                    22     37     .373    13.0     L-4          46-83

Liberty Division         W      L      Pct.     GB     Streak     Overall

!Long Island               37     22     .627      —        L-1         80-49

New Britain                31     28     .525     6.0        L-1        66-62

High Point                  29     29     .500     7.5       W-3        70-59

Somerset                   21     38     .356    16.0       L-1        63-66

*Freedom Division first-half champion

!Liberty Division first-half champion