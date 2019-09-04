Atlantic League second-half standings
(Standings as of Sept. 2)
Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Streak Overall
York 31 19 .620 — W-3 65-55
*Sugar Land 28 22 .560 3.0 W-3 63-57
Blue Crabs 25 26 .490 6.5 W-1 51-70
Lancaster 21 30 .412 10.5 L-3 45-76
Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Streak Overall
!Long Island 29 21 .580 — W-4 72-48
High Point 25 26 .490 4.5 L-4 66-56
New Britain 23 26 .469 5.5 W-2 58-60
Somerset 19 31 .380 10.0 L-3 61-59
*Freedom Division first-half champion
!Liberty Division first-half champion