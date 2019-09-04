Atlantic League second-half standings

(Standings as of Sept. 2)

Freedom Division      W      L      Pct.      GB     Streak     Overall

York                           31     19    .620       —       W-3         65-55

*Sugar Land               28     22    .560      3.0       W-3        63-57

Blue Crabs                 25      26    .490      6.5      W-1         51-70

Lancaster                   21     30     .412     10.5     L-3          45-76

Liberty Division         W      L      Pct.     GB     Streak     Overall

!Long Island                29     21    .580      —        W-4         72-48

High Point                   25     26    .490     4.5        L-4         66-56

New Britain                 23     26    .469     5.5       W-2         58-60

Somerset                    19     31    .380    10.0       L-3         61-59

*Freedom Division first-half champion

!Liberty Division first-half champion