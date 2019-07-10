In a clash of cross county teams, the host Bannister Swim Team defeated Indian Head, 286-255, in Saturday’s Prince-Mont Swim League Division E meet in Waldorf.
Bannister first-year coach Dominique Banks and longtime Indian Head coach Jo Proctor, now in her 19th and final season at the helm of the swim team, enjoyed a brief hug at the conclusion of Saturday’s meet while awaiting official results to be made available. Both coaches had high praise for their own swimmers and one another.
“I love Coach Jo,” Banks said. “I love swimming against her kids. I could not be any prouder of my kids. Our first two relays set pool records and we had several other kids set individual records. We’re excited about going into Charles County champs [at Hawthorne on Sunday] and then sending some kids to All-Stars [on July 27 at New Carrollton Recreation].”
Bannister’s Clayton Jameson, Tayton Hoefferle, Justin Truitt and Michael Parham opened the meet by taking the boys 18-and-Under 200-meter medley relay in a pool and team record time of 2 minutes 6.81 seconds, then the Barracudas’ girls 18-U 200 medley relay of Nia Clifford, Alyssa Rios, Cora Jameson and Grace Adams set a new team and pool record time of 2:31.07. In addition to being part of the 200 medley relay quartet that opened the meet with a pool record clocking, Clayton Jameson won the boys 13- to 14-year-old 50 butterfly (30.57), 13-14 50 freestyle (27.81) and 13-14 50 backstroke (31.00), establishing a new pool record in the back while completing his triple.
Jonathan Parham completed a triple-winning day for Bannister while capturing the boys 11-12 50 fly (39.78), 11-12 50 free (35.64) and 12-U 100 individual medley (1:32.00), taking the last event uncontested.
Truitt took the 15-18 boys 50 fly (30.13), 100 free (1:01.25) and 100 IM (1:10.75). Chloe Parham won the girls 10-U 25 fly (22.93), 9-10 50 free (42.40) and 9-10 25 breaststroke (28.52).
Bannister (3-1 overall) also won two of the last three relays. Joel Dotson, Ashlyn Dent, Timothy Brown and Tristian Campbell combined to take the 8-U mixed 100 free relay (2:10.78), while William McConnell, Jonathan Parham, Logan Meadows and Sam Grange combined to win the 9-18 boys 200 free relay (2:30.96). Indian Head’s Sophie Pogranicy, Kelsey Garrity, Kaylee Alvey and Savannah Santos combined to take the 9-18 girls 200 free relay (2:34.15).
Indian Head (0-4) also had a quartet of triple winners.
Alex Nguyen took the boys 10-U 25 fly (21.56), 9-10 50 free (41.28) and 9-10 25 back (23.61). Abigail Vanasse won the 13-14 girls 50 fly (37.49), 13-14 50 breast (43.21) and 13-14 100 IM (1:24.47). Garrity captured the 11-12 girls 50 fly (47.83), 11-12 50 back (49.86) and 12-U 100 IM (1:24.47). Rachel Gross won the 8-U girls 25 free (24.90), 8-U 25 breast (56.31) and 8-U 25 back (32.81).
“We always enjoy competing against Bannister,” Proctor said. “They have a lot of really good swimmers and it’s really good, friendly competition among neighborhood pools. We were missing a couple of swimmers today, but the kids that were here all did really well. Our main focus this week is heading into Charles County champs ready to swim our best times.”
Among the bevy of triple winners and scattered single winners, there were actually only a pair of double winners, one from each team. Bannister’s Cora Jameson won the 15-18 girls 50 fly (36.63) and 15-18 100 free (1:09.06), while Indian Head’s Rebecca Proctor captured the 15-18 girls 50 back (37.62) and 15-18 100 IM (1:24.16).
On Saturday, Indian Head is scheduled to be at Northridge of Prince George’s County, while Bannister is slated to be at Fort Washington. Then the Torpeodes and Barracudeas will take part in the county championships on Sunday at Hawthorne.
