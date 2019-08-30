Blue Crabs box scores
Wednesday
Blue Crabs 11, Long Island 5
Blue Crabs 030 000 350 — 11 13 0
Long Island 111 000 020 — 5 14 0
WP Choplick (3-2), LP DeLeon (0-1)
Extra-base hits: 2B — Thomas (BC, 21); Garcia 2 (BC, 15), Valerio (BC, 15), Romero (LI, 15); HR — Valerio (BC, 10), McAdams (BC, 5), Griffin (BC, 7), Fuentes (LI, 11)
Tuesday
Long Island 5, Blue Crabs 0
Blue Crabs 000 000 000 — 0 7 0
Long Island 003 010 10X — 5 9 1
WP Simmons (7-8), LP Simon (4-10)
Extra-base hits: 2B — Valerio (BC, 14); HR — Ford (LI, 4)