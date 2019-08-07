Blue Crabs box scores
Monday
Long Island 8, Blue Crabs 5
Long Island 213 200 000 — 8 14 1
Blue Crabs 011 300 000 — 5 10 3
WP Beato (1-2), LP Thorpe (2-4), Save Tonkin (6)
Extra-base hits: 2B — Ford (LI, 8), Mazzilli (LI, 23), Green (BC, 7), Thomas (BC, 17), Garcia (BC, 10); HR — Vaughn (BC, 15)
Sunday
Somerset 11, Blue Crabs 5
Somerset 002 500 004 — 11 13 0
Blue Crabs 011 010 002 — 5 8 1
WP Dorminy (6-6), LP Hayes (1-4)
Extra-base hits: 2B — Gonzalez (S, 4), Espinal (S, 13), Garcia (BC, 9), McAdams (BC, 5); 3B — Blackstone (BC, 1); HR — Ohlman (S, 7)
Saturday
Blue Crabs 5, Somerset 2
Somerset 000 001 100 — 2 5 1
Blue Crabs 001 030 01X — 5 12 0
WP Thompson (11-6), LP Holmberg (1-3), Save Latos (13)
Extra-base hits: 2B — Massey (S, 13), Garcia (BC, 8), McAdams 2 (BC, 4), Benson (BC, 12)
Friday
Blue Crabs 7, Somerset 1
Somerset 000 010 000 — 1 5 2
Blue Crabs 001 040 20X — 7 12 1
WP Simon (3-6), LP O’Sullivan (3-6)
Extra-base hits: 2B — Kelly (S, 1), Thomas 2 (BC, 16), Vaughn (BC, 12); HR — Bracamonte (S, 2)
Thursday
High Point 4, Blue Crabs 1
Blue Crabs 001 000 000 — 1 9 0
High Point 002 020 00X — 4 11 1
WP DeMasi (5-2), LP Knight (0-2), Save Kelly (4)
Extra-base hits: 2B — Garcia (BC, 7), Blackstone (BC, 9), Cardullo (HP, 22), Gomez (HP, 22), Alfonzo (HP, 7); HR — Cardullo (HP, 16)