Blue Crabs box scores

Monday

Long Island 8, Blue Crabs 5

Long Island  213 200 000 — 8 14 1

Blue Crabs   011 300 000 — 5 10 3

WP Beato (1-2), LP Thorpe (2-4), Save Tonkin (6)

Extra-base hits: 2B — Ford (LI, 8), Mazzilli (LI, 23), Green (BC, 7), Thomas (BC, 17), Garcia (BC, 10); HR — Vaughn (BC, 15)

Sunday

Somerset 11, Blue Crabs 5

Somerset    002 500 004 — 11 13 0

Blue Crabs   011 010 002 —  5  8  1

WP Dorminy (6-6), LP Hayes (1-4)

Extra-base hits: 2B — Gonzalez (S, 4), Espinal (S, 13), Garcia (BC, 9), McAdams (BC, 5); 3B — Blackstone (BC, 1); HR — Ohlman (S, 7)

Saturday

Blue Crabs 5, Somerset 2

Somerset     000 001 100 — 2  5  1

Blue Crabs   001 030 01X — 5 12 0

WP Thompson (11-6), LP Holmberg (1-3), Save Latos (13)

Extra-base hits: 2B — Massey (S, 13), Garcia (BC, 8), McAdams 2 (BC, 4), Benson (BC, 12)

Friday

Blue Crabs 7, Somerset 1

Somerset     000 010 000 — 1  5  2

Blue Crabs   001 040 20X — 7 12 1

WP Simon (3-6), LP O’Sullivan (3-6)

Extra-base hits: 2B — Kelly (S, 1), Thomas 2 (BC, 16), Vaughn (BC, 12); HR — Bracamonte (S, 2)

Thursday

High Point 4, Blue Crabs 1

Blue Crabs   001 000 000 — 1  9  0

High Point    002 020 00X — 4 11 1

WP DeMasi (5-2), LP Knight (0-2), Save Kelly (4)

Extra-base hits: 2B — Garcia (BC, 7), Blackstone (BC, 9), Cardullo (HP, 22), Gomez (HP, 22), Alfonzo (HP, 7); HR — Cardullo (HP, 16)