Blue Crabs box scores
Wednesday
Game 1
High Point 5, Blue Crabs 2
Blue Crabs 000 020 0 — 2 8 0
High Point 014 000 X — 5 7 0
WP Carl (4-4), LP Knight (1-5), Save Kelly (11)
Extra-base hits: 2B — Benson (BC, 16), Blackstone (BC, 17), Garcia (BC, 17), Thomas (BVC, 23), Mitchell (HP, 16); HR — Jones (HP, 4)
Game 2
Blue Crabs 5, High Point 1
Blue Crabs 300 100 1 — 5 7 0
High Point 100 000 0 — 1 4 2
WP Thompson (15-7), LP Bowden (2-4), Save Latos (23)
Extra-base hits: HR — Thomas (BC, 14), Silva (BC, 10), Gomez (HP, 11)
Tuesday
Blue Crabs 2, High Point 0
Blue Crabs 000 100 001 — 2 5 0
High Point 000 000 000 — 0 4 0
WP McGovern (1-0), LP Van Meter (8-5), Save Latos (22)
Extra-base hits: 2B — Cardullo (HP, 32); HR — Vaughn (BC, 21)