Blue Crabs box scores

Wednesday

Game 1

High Point 5, Blue Crabs 2

Blue Crabs   000 020 0 — 2 8 0

High Point    014 000 X — 5 7 0

WP Carl (4-4), LP Knight (1-5), Save Kelly (11)

Extra-base hits: 2B — Benson (BC, 16), Blackstone (BC, 17), Garcia (BC, 17), Thomas (BVC, 23), Mitchell (HP, 16); HR — Jones (HP, 4)

Game 2

Blue Crabs 5, High Point 1

Blue Crabs   300 100 1 — 5 7 0

High Point    100 000 0 — 1 4 2

WP Thompson (15-7), LP Bowden (2-4), Save Latos (23)

Extra-base hits: HR — Thomas (BC, 14), Silva (BC, 10), Gomez (HP, 11)

Tuesday

Blue Crabs 2, High Point 0

Blue Crabs   000 100 001 — 2 5 0

High Point    000 000 000 — 0 4 0

WP McGovern (1-0), LP Van Meter (8-5), Save Latos (22)

Extra-base hits: 2B — Cardullo (HP, 32); HR — Vaughn (BC, 21)