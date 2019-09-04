Blue Crabs box scores

Monday

Blue Crabs 6, High Point 5

Blue Crabs  000 010 500 — 6 7 0

High Point   001 201 001 — 5 5 1

WP Hayes (3-5), LP Huchingson (5-4), Save Latos (21)

Extra-base hits: 2B — Griffin (BC, 12); HR — McAdams (BC, 7), Thomas (BC, 3), Gomez (HP, 10), Shaffer (HP, 24)

Sunday

York 3, Blue Crabs 2

York            000 002 010 — 3 8 1

Blue Crabs   000 100 010 — 2 9 1

WP von Schamann (8-5), LP Simon (4-11), Save McGrane (20)

Extra-base hits: 2B — Tejeda (Y, 39), Garcia (BC, 16); HR — Sullivan (Y, 4), Garcia (BC, 4)

Saturday

York 6, Blue Crabs 4

York            100 030 002 — 6   6 1

Blue Crabs   200 020 000 — 4 11 0

WP Judy (5-2), LP Dykstra (4-2), Save McGrane (19)

Extra-base hits: 2B — Mesa (Y, 20), Blackstone (BC, 16); HR — Nash (Y, 36)

Friday

Game 1

Blue Crabs 7, York 0

York            000 000 0 — 0   5 0

Blue Crabs   000 340 X — 7 10 0

WP Chaffee (3-4), LP Eusebio (0-3)

Extra-base hits: 2B — Tejeda (Y, 38), Thomas (BC, 22), McAdams (BC, 7); 3B — Witherspoon (BC, 1); HR — Griffin (BC, 8), Vaughn (BC, 20)

Game 2

York 10, Blue Crabs 1

York            103 330 0 — 10 15 1

Blue Crabs   000 010 0 —   1  6  1

WP Chaffee (3-4), LP Eusebio (0-3)

Extra-base hits: 2B — Nina (Y, 18)

Thursday

Blue Crabs 2, Long Island 1 (10 innings)

Blue Crabs    000 000 100 1 — 2 7 0

Long Island   000 000 001 0 — 1 6 0

WP Latos (4-4), LP Beato (3-3)

Extra-base hits: 2B — Valerio (BC, 16), Silva (BC, 18); HR —Valerio (Y, 11)