Blue Crabs box scores
Monday
Blue Crabs 6, High Point 5
Blue Crabs 000 010 500 — 6 7 0
High Point 001 201 001 — 5 5 1
WP Hayes (3-5), LP Huchingson (5-4), Save Latos (21)
Extra-base hits: 2B — Griffin (BC, 12); HR — McAdams (BC, 7), Thomas (BC, 3), Gomez (HP, 10), Shaffer (HP, 24)
Sunday
York 3, Blue Crabs 2
York 000 002 010 — 3 8 1
Blue Crabs 000 100 010 — 2 9 1
WP von Schamann (8-5), LP Simon (4-11), Save McGrane (20)
Extra-base hits: 2B — Tejeda (Y, 39), Garcia (BC, 16); HR — Sullivan (Y, 4), Garcia (BC, 4)
Saturday
York 6, Blue Crabs 4
York 100 030 002 — 6 6 1
Blue Crabs 200 020 000 — 4 11 0
WP Judy (5-2), LP Dykstra (4-2), Save McGrane (19)
Extra-base hits: 2B — Mesa (Y, 20), Blackstone (BC, 16); HR — Nash (Y, 36)
Friday
Game 1
Blue Crabs 7, York 0
York 000 000 0 — 0 5 0
Blue Crabs 000 340 X — 7 10 0
WP Chaffee (3-4), LP Eusebio (0-3)
Extra-base hits: 2B — Tejeda (Y, 38), Thomas (BC, 22), McAdams (BC, 7); 3B — Witherspoon (BC, 1); HR — Griffin (BC, 8), Vaughn (BC, 20)
Game 2
York 10, Blue Crabs 1
York 103 330 0 — 10 15 1
Blue Crabs 000 010 0 — 1 6 1
WP Chaffee (3-4), LP Eusebio (0-3)
Extra-base hits: 2B — Nina (Y, 18)
Thursday
Blue Crabs 2, Long Island 1 (10 innings)
Blue Crabs 000 000 100 1 — 2 7 0
Long Island 000 000 001 0 — 1 6 0
WP Latos (4-4), LP Beato (3-3)
Extra-base hits: 2B — Valerio (BC, 16), Silva (BC, 18); HR —Valerio (Y, 11)