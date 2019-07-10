Blue Crabs box scores
Sunday
Blue Crabs 15, Long Island 2
Blue Crabs 016 230 210 — 15 21 0
Long Island 100 100 000 — 2 4 1
WP Thompson (6-6), LP Beato (0-2)
Extra-base hits: 2B — Green 3 (BC, 4), Martinez (BC, 6), Griffin (BC, 7), Ford 2 (LI, 6); HR — Thomas (BC, 8), Romero (LI, 4)
Saturday
Blue Crabs 8, Long Island 2
Blue Crabs 110 120 030 — 8 13 0
Long Island 002 000 000 — 2 8 0
WP Thorpe (1-2), LP Iorio (3-1)
Extra-base hits: 2B — Martinez (BC, 5), Green (BC, 1), Valerio (BC, 11), Rivera 2 (LI, 2), Frias (LI, 9); HR — Valerio (BC, 5)
Friday
Long Island 5, Blue Crabs 3
Blue Crabs 100 000 200 — 3 7 1
Long Island 010 101 20X — 5 7 1
WP Tonkin (2-0), LP Munson (1-2)
Extra-base hits: 2B — Fields (LI, 1), Nieuwenhuis (LI, 13); HR — Thomas (BC, 7), Vaughn (BC, 12); Fields (LI, 9), Washington (LI, 18)
Wednesday
York 4, Blue Crabs 3
York 002 010 100 — 4 8 1
Blue Crabs 100 000 020 — 3 9 0
WP von Schamann (3-2), LP Kelly (3-5), Save McGrane (4)
Extra-base hits: 2B — Castillo (Y, 22), Dotel (Y, 13), Blackstone (BC, 5), McAdams (BC, 2), Vaughn (BC, 9); HR — Tejeda (Y, 1)