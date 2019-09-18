Blue Crabs box scores
Monday
Blue Crabs 3, Lancaster 0
Lancaster 000 000 000 — 0 2 1
Blue Crabs 010 100 01X — 3 5 0
WP Knight (3-5), LP Overton (2-5)
Extra-base hits: 2B — Gindl (L, 30), Valerio (BC, 20); HR — Thomas (BC, 17), Vaughn (BC, 22)
Sunday
Blue Crabs 6, Long Island 5
Long Island 014 000 000 — 5 12 1
Blue Crabs 000 011 013 — 6 10 1
WP Thorpe (3-7), LP Smith (0-1)
Extra-base hits: 2B — Sanchez (LI, 19), Cabrera (LI, 13), Fields (LI, 9); Valerio (BC, 19); HR — Romero (LI, 12), Silva (BC, 12), Blackstone (BC, 4), McAdams (BC, 7)
Saturday
Long Island 2, Blue Crabs 1
Long Island 200 000 000 — 2 6 2
Blue Crabs 000 000 010 — 1 4 2
WP Mazzaro (10-4), LP Simon (4-12), Save Mincey (4)
Extra-base hits: 2B — Romero (LI, 18); 3B — Blackstone (BC, 2)
Friday
Long Island 1, Blue Crabs 0 (10 innings)
Long Island 000 000 000 1 — 1 4 1
Blue Crabs 000 000 000 0 — 0 3 0
WP Iorio (6-3), LP Latos (4-5), Save Smith (1)
Extra-base hits: None
Thursday
Blue Crabs 6, New Britain 1 (7 1/2 innings, rain)
New Britain 000 000 10 — 1 5 0
Blue Crabs 000 140 1X — 6 8 2
WP Lambson (2-0), LP Morris (6-4)
Extra-base hits: 2B — Martinez (NB, 14), Benson (BC, 17); HR — Thomas (BC, 16), Silva (BC, 11)