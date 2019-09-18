Blue Crabs box scores

Monday

Blue Crabs 3, Lancaster 0

Lancaster    000 000 000 — 0 2 1

Blue Crabs  010 100 01X — 3 5 0

WP Knight (3-5), LP Overton (2-5)

Extra-base hits: 2B — Gindl (L, 30), Valerio (BC, 20); HR — Thomas (BC, 17), Vaughn (BC, 22)

Sunday

Blue Crabs 6, Long Island 5

Long Island   014 000 000 — 5 12 1

Blue Crabs    000 011 013 — 6 10 1

WP Thorpe (3-7), LP Smith (0-1)

Extra-base hits: 2B — Sanchez (LI, 19), Cabrera (LI, 13), Fields (LI, 9); Valerio (BC, 19); HR — Romero (LI, 12), Silva (BC, 12), Blackstone (BC, 4), McAdams (BC, 7)

Saturday

Long Island 2, Blue Crabs 1

Long Island   200 000 000 — 2 6 2

Blue Crabs    000 000 010 — 1 4 2

WP Mazzaro (10-4), LP Simon (4-12), Save Mincey (4)

Extra-base hits: 2B — Romero (LI, 18); 3B — Blackstone (BC, 2)

Friday

Long Island 1, Blue Crabs 0 (10 innings)

Long Island   000 000 000 1 — 1 4 1

Blue Crabs    000 000 000 0 — 0 3 0

WP Iorio (6-3), LP Latos (4-5), Save Smith (1)

Extra-base hits: None

Thursday

Blue Crabs 6, New Britain 1 (7 1/2 innings, rain)

New Britain   000 000 10 — 1 5 0

Blue Crabs    000 140 1X — 6 8 2

WP Lambson (2-0), LP Morris (6-4)

Extra-base hits: 2B — Martinez (NB, 14), Benson (BC, 17); HR — Thomas (BC, 16), Silva (BC, 11)