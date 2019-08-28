Blue Crabs box scores
Monday
Long Island 3, Blue Crabs 2
Blue Crabs 002 000 000 — 2 6 2
Long Island 000 001 20X — 3 5 2
WP Weiss (4-1), LP Knight (1-4), Save Beato (5)
Extra-base hits: 2B — McAdams (BC, 6), Benson (BC, 15), Sanchez (LI, 18), Romero (LI, 14)
Sunday
Somerset 5, Blue Crabs 4
Blue Crabs 002 000 020 — 4 9 0
Somerset 000 030 20X — 5 8 2
WP Dodson (1-1), LP Thorpe (2-6), Save Beck (2)
Extra-base hits: 2B — Falsetti (BC, 7), Thomas (BC, 20), Martinez (S, 1); 3B — Valerio (BC, 3); HR — Paredes (S, 8)
Saturday
Blue Crabs 5, Somerset 1
Blue Crabs 030 000 110 — 5 10 0
Somerset 000 010 000 — 1 5 1
WP Choplick (2-2), LP Holmberg (1-5)
Extra-base hits: 2B — Silva (BC, 17), Massey (S, 16); HR — Valerio (BC, 9)
Friday
Blue Crabs 2, Somerset 1
Blue Crabs 000 011 000 — 2 8 1
Somerset 000 010 000 — 1 5 2
WP Thompson (14-7), LP O’Sullivan (5-8), Save Latos (20)
Extra-base hits: 2B — Paredes (S, 5); HR — Griffin (BC, 6), Navarro (S, 4)
Thursday
York 3, Blue Crabs 0
Blue Crabs 000 000 000 — 0 5 2
York 001 020 00X — 3 8 1
WP Steinfort (1-0), LP Simon (4-9), Save McGrane (16)
Extra-base hits: 2B — Trapp (Y, 22), Nash (Y, 33), Tejeda (Y, 34)