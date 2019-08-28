Blue Crabs box scores

Monday

Long Island 3, Blue Crabs 2

Blue Crabs    002 000 000 — 2 6 2

Long Island   000 001 20X — 3 5 2

WP Weiss (4-1), LP Knight (1-4), Save Beato (5)

Extra-base hits: 2B — McAdams (BC, 6), Benson (BC, 15), Sanchez (LI, 18), Romero (LI, 14)

Sunday

Somerset 5, Blue Crabs 4

Blue Crabs   002 000 020 — 4 9 0

Somerset    000 030 20X — 5 8 2

WP Dodson (1-1), LP Thorpe (2-6), Save Beck (2)

Extra-base hits: 2B — Falsetti (BC, 7), Thomas (BC, 20), Martinez (S, 1); 3B — Valerio (BC, 3); HR — Paredes (S, 8)

Saturday

Blue Crabs 5, Somerset 1

Blue Crabs   030 000 110 — 5 10 0

Somerset     000 010 000 — 1   5 1

WP Choplick (2-2), LP Holmberg (1-5)

Extra-base hits: 2B — Silva (BC, 17), Massey (S, 16); HR — Valerio (BC, 9)

Friday

Blue Crabs 2, Somerset 1

Blue Crabs   000 011 000 — 2 8 1

Somerset    000 010 000 — 1 5 2

WP Thompson (14-7), LP O’Sullivan (5-8), Save Latos (20)

Extra-base hits: 2B — Paredes (S, 5); HR — Griffin (BC, 6), Navarro (S, 4)

Thursday

York 3, Blue Crabs 0

Blue Crabs   000 000 000 — 0 5 2

York            001 020 00X — 3 8 1

WP Steinfort (1-0), LP Simon (4-9), Save McGrane (16)

Extra-base hits: 2B — Trapp (Y, 22), Nash (Y, 33), Tejeda (Y, 34)