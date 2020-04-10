Blue Crabs continue to enhance roster for 2020 campaign

While the Major League Baseball and various minor league baseball seasons remain on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic that has essentially brought all sports to a halt, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have remained busy enhancing their roster for the upcoming 2020 season.
Last week, the Blue Crabs announced the signings of pitcher Jason Garcia, a former prospect and brief major leaguer with the Baltimore Orioles, and outfielder Zach Collier, who spent 10 seasons with farm clubs in the Washington Nationals organization. Garcia spent one season with the Orioles, while Collier reached the Triple-A level in the Nationals’ organization.
“I believe both of those guys are really going to help us a lot this season,” Blue Crabs second-year manager Stan Cliburn said. “Garcia spent a good portion of one season in the majors with the Orioles and I think he’s going to see a lot of innings for us on the mound. Zach Collier is a good hitter and really good defensive outfielder and he’s going to be an every day player.”
Garcia spent the 2015 season with the Orioles where he went 1-0 with a 4.25 ERA in 21 relief appearances. The right-handed hurler has not returned to the major leagues since then and last year went 15-2 in the minors, including an 8-1 mark in nine starts for Sioux City. He sports a 37-34 career record overall, including a 22-18 mark with the Bowie Baysox.
Collier has yet to earn a spot on the major league roster, but he boasts plenty of experience in the minor leagues. In 846 games, Collier is batting .241 with 145 doubles, 48 triples and 44 home runs, 395 runs scored and 295 runs batted in. Last season in 54 games with New Britain, which left the Atlantic League when the 2019 campaign ended, Collier batted .237 with seven doubles, two triples and six homers.
Blue Crabs general manager Courtney Knichel applauded both signings. With the start of the season still undetermined, Knichel appreciates the work that Cliburn has done to build the team’s 2020 roster.
“Needless to say, adding an MLB veteran [pitcher] that went 15-2 last season, plus a proven Atlantic League veteran move the needle in a big way,” Knichel said in an March 26 news release. “Each of the players that we continue to sign shows how Stan is dedicated to improving the roster. We miss baseball immensely, and when the time comes to open our gates, we will have the best season yet.”
Wednesday, the Blue Crabs announced the signings of right-handed pitchers Brad Markey and Brandon Barker.
Markey, born in Baltimore and a graduate from C. Milton Wright High School in Harford County who pitched against Huntingtown in the 2010 Class 3A state championship game, has reached as high as Triple-A with the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds organizations.
Barker, who played for the Baysox in 2016 and 2017, played last year in the independent Canadian-American Association and posted a 7-3 record and a 3.39 ERA.
“Our pitching staff was already strong, in the top half of the league undoubtedly. But adding a couple of elite arms like Markey and Barker who have each been on the cusp of MLB call-ups in the last three years brings us to a new tier,” Knichel said in a Wednesday team news release.
Last week, the team announced the signings of right-handed pitchers Devin Burke and Austin Glorius.
Burke was drafted by Somerset in the fourth round of the 2019 New Britain Bees dispersal draft then traded to Southern Maryland for the rights to pitcher Pat Dean. Burke reached as high as Triple-A in the Colorado Rockies organization and recently spent two seasons with New Britain.
Glorius was acquired in a trade with the New Jersey Jackals during the offseason prior to the 2020 campaign, which is currently suspended from its original April 30 start date due to the coronavirus pandemic. He was in the Boston Red Sox’s organization from 2015 to 2018 before playing with the Jackals in 2019 where he posted a 4.25 ERA in 35 appearances.
“We believe that both Burke and Glorius bolster our already strong pitching staff, and will be pivotal to the Blue Crabs success in 2020,” Knichel said in an April 2 team news release.
While adding more players to the Blue Crabs roster for the 2020 season, Cliburn confirmed that veteran center fielder Cory Vaughn has retired.
Vaughn was clearly among the best defensive outfielders in the Atlantic League last summer and he also proved productive in the lineup.
He led Southern Maryland in homers a season ago with 23, which was tied for third best in the league, and was named to the league’s all-defensive team. Vaughn also won the home run derby during last year’s Atlantic League’s All-Star Game festivities in York, Pennsylvania.
Vaughn’s retirement did not come as a complete surprise to Cliburn.
“Vaughn told me at the end of last season that he was seriously thinking about retiring,” Cliburn said. “He thought he had just reached a point in his career when he felt like he could just quietly step away. He was still one of our best defensive players last year and he could still hit. If he had decided to come back, he definitely would have still had a spot on the roster, no question.”
