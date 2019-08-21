Having split their four-game series with the reigning Atlantic League champion Sugar Land Skeeters, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs were looking for somewhat better results against the Somerset Patriots in their three-game set last weekend.
On Sunday afternoon in the rubber match of the three-game set with the Patriots, the Blue Crabs handed the ball to veteran hurler Daryl Thompson, who arrived riding an 11-game win streak and league-best 13 wins. Thompson was very good again on Sunday, but the Blue Crabs provided zero run support and eventually Somerset pulled away late for a 7-0 win. He did not add to his league lead in wins, but now sports 135 strikeouts in 150 1/3 innings.
“Every time Daryl goes out there he gives us a chance to win the game and he did that again today,” Southern Maryland manager Stan Cliburn said. “He definitely pitched well enough to win, but we didn’t score any runs. You can’t win when you can’t score. Our pitching has typically been good all season, but our offense has been inconsistent.”
Thompson (13-7) limited the Patriots to one run in seven innings of work on Sunday, but neither the ace nor his relievers had an answer for Somerset’s Edwin Espinal. In the top of the fourth the Patriots struck first when Espinal singled home Will Kengor, who doubled earlier in the inning, and then in the eighth another Espinal RBI single plated Justin Pacchioli for a 2-0 lead.
But the Blue Crabs (19-17 second half, 44-61 overall) typically reliable bullpen could not keep the game close. Teodoro Martinez gave the visitors some breathing room with a two-run homer, then Espinal ended any hope of a Southern Maryland rally when he belted a three-run homer to cap a three-hit, five RBI performance. In contrast, the Blue Crabs batting order combined for three hits in the shutout loss.
One night earlier in the Saturday evening contest, the Blue Crabs overcame three unearned runs in the first two innings to get two runs in the home half of the third then scored six times while batting around in the fourth to take an 8-3 lead en route to a 9-7 victory.
After trailing 3-0 early, the Blue Crabs began to chip away in the home half of the third. Tony Thomas had an RBI single then scored on a double by Cory Vaughn. Southern Maryland claimed the lead for good in the fourth as Mike Falsetti singled home a run and Josh McAdams’ single drove in two more and the Blue Crabs batted around during their six-run inning.
But things got interesting in the top of the eighth. Starter Kyle Simon had cruised through the first seven, but the Patriots rallied with four runs to get within a run at 8-7 as Cliburn had to go his closer, Mat Latos, an inning earlier than he may have planned. Latos retired the side in order in the ninth to record his 19th save in 20 chances.
One night earlier in the Friday contest with the Patriots, Southern Maryland squandered another solid outing from starter Dusten Knight and the bullpen was hindered by several defensive mistakes and the Blue Crabs eventually suffered a 5-2 setback.
Following a pre-game rain delay of roughly 30 minutes, Southern Maryland took an early 1-0 lead in the home half of the second on a solo homer by Cory Vaughn. The Blue Crabs extended the lead to 2-0 in the home half of the fifth when Jon Griffin belted a solo homer and Knight had only allowed three hits through the first five frames.
“Really, I just wanted to go out there and throw strikes and protect the lead,” Knight said. “I felt pretty good. I was just hoping to get us to the bullpen with the lead and let those guys shut them down from there.”
But the Patriots finally got on the board in the seventh as the first three hitters reached on singles and one scored on a sacrifice fly. The Patriots drew even on a bases-loaded walk and Knight was hooked in favor of James Dykstra, who escaped further damage by retiring the Patriots on an inning-ending double play with the game tied.
But the Patriots scored three unearned runs in the top of the eighth, as Josh McAdams committed his second error of the game. Adam Choplick eventually was handed the loss although it was reliever Kevin Munson who permitted the lead run to cross home plate on a bases-loaded walk. Southern Maryland could not generate any offense other than the two solo homers.
On Thursday in the series finale against Sugar Land, Southern Maryland suffered an 8-6 setback against the reigning champs. Southpaw starter Tommy Thorpe took the loss after allowing six runs on eight hits and one walk in 4 1/3 innings of work.
Thorpe allowed two runs in the top of the first, but the Blue Crabs staked him to a 4-2 lead in the home half of the second by plating four unearned runs. Josh McAdams reached on a two-out error then Rubi Silva belted a two-run homer. After Kent Blackstone walked, Edwin Garcia drove him in with a double and later scored on a single by Joe Benson.
“Each time up I just want to get things started,” Blackstone said. “Batting in the leadoff spot this year is new for me, but I love it. I am just looking to get on base and let the guys behind me drive me in.”
Sugar Land scored three times in the top of the third to take a 5-4 lead, but the Blue Crabs drew even when Charlie Valerio delivered a two-out single in the bottom of the fourth. Thorpe allowed the go-ahead run in the top of the fifth and the Skeeters added to it with a run in the seventh.
Southern Maryland got one run back in the bottom half when Tony Thomas scored on a throwing error by the Skeeters catcher. But Sugar Land added an insurance in the top of the ninth against Blue Crabs reliever Kevin Munson and the hosts went down in order in the bottom of the ninth.
