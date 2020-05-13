Blue Crabs host food drive, virtual opening day

The parking lot at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, home of the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, was buzzing with activity on Friday as the independent baseball team hosted a food drive while the club is still awaiting to start the 2020 season.
Southern Maryland infielder Kent Blackstone and pitcher/pitching coach Daryl Thompson were both on hand to greet members of the public as were volunteers as the Blue Crabs teamed up with The Arnold House, Lifestyles of Maryland, The Salvation Army, United Way and Red Cross for the food drive.
The team said in a news release on Monday that the food drive collected 4,106 food items, many monetary donations and non-food donations such as toilet paper. The Blue Crabs donated tickets for any 2020 or 2021 game to everyone who donated food. After the food drive, all money was given to the charities and the food was delivered directly to Lifestyles of Maryland where the food will sit in a quarantine period before being split between charities, according to Monday’s news release.
“It means so much to have the ability to facilitate an event that helps our community during a time in need. With that being said, this outpouring of donations speaks to the type of people we have here in Southern Maryland. This food was donated by our community, for our community,” Blue Crabs general manager Courtney Knichel said in the release.
The Blue Crabs competed against the High Point Rockers, a fellow Atlantic League member who held a food drive of its own on Friday. The day also saw the Blue Crabs host a virtual opening day, which included the national anthem and a first pitch, athletic trainer Lauren Eck with an at-home workout and a Mask-Making 101 session on Facebook Live, a seventh-inning stretch with Ron Lord, the Tye-Dye Guy, and Blue Crabs mascot Pinch as well as bingo and trivia.
Much of the morning featured overcast conditions and the rains held off until well into the afternoon as the volunteers reflected on the task at hand.
“Things have been a little slow at work, but I expect they’ll pick up soon,” said Charles County resident Terri Herbert, a local realtor who collected items for Lifestyles of Maryland. “I know things have been tough for a lot of people who are not working. I’m glad to take part in helping collect food, laundry detergent, whatever people need right now.”
Calvert County resident Gary O’Connell, who retired from the Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant and has since been a volunteer for the Red Cross, was pleased to participate on Friday.
“There are so many good things that the Red Cross does throughout the region that I’m glad to be part of the organization,” said O’Connell, a volunteer for the Southern Maryland chapter of the Red Cross that covers Calvert, Charles, St. Mary’s, Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties. “We have to respond to a number of different types of disasters, floods, tornadoes and now we’re approaching hurricane season.”
Thompson, a 2003 La Plata High School graduate who was named the top pitcher in the Atlantic League last year, watched people drive through the make donations.
“It’s great to see so many people stop by and donate food and other items for this drive,” Thompson said. “With so many things happening so quickly and affecting so many people, it’s great to see people volunteer to help out those in need. This has always been such a great community. They have always been very supportive of the team and everything we do.”
Last season, Blackstone made an immediate impact for the Blue Crabs playing second base and batting in the leadoff spot in the order. He and shortstop Edwin Garcia formed one of the league’s best defensive infield tandems in the Atlantic League.
“I know we’re really eager to get back on the field, so just being here on a day like today is always great,” Blackstone said. “The team is a big part of this community. We really appreciate everything the community does to support us. It’s been great to see the people drive up and donate food and other items. We really appreciate the support.”
The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs were initially slated to kick off the 2020 season on April 30, but the team is still awaiting to get official word when the season will get under way.
The Atlantic League announced on that day in a news release that, “The Atlantic League Championship Season remains officially postponed as ALPB and club officials continue to closely track coronavirus developments. All teams are adhering to guidelines issued by federal, state, and local authorities and health agencies.”
Among the highlights for the Blue Crabs this upcoming season is hosting the Atlantic League All-Star Game in which Southern Maryland would actually face an All-Star team comprised of players from other teams in the league.
