The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs returned home to Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf for a seven-game home stand that started Friday.
Southern Maryland started with back-to-back wins, then suffered back-to-back losses, the most recent being an 8-5 defeat to the Long Island Ducks on Monday night as the Blue Crabs fell behind early and never fully recovered.
After playing Game 2 of the series on Tuesday night, the two teams will have an 11:05 a.m. game today and a 6:35 p.m. contest Thursday.
Monday, Southern Maryland (37-55 overall, 12-11 Freedom Division second half through Monday) once again started slowly and fell short rallying. Starter Tommy Thorpe failed to get through three innings and later took the loss after allowing six runs, five earned, on eight hits, while failing to fan a single batter.
Southern Maryland trimmed the gap to 3-1 when Cory Vaughn led off the home half of the second inning with a solo home run to left-center, his 15th homer of the season. But Thorpe encountered trouble in the top of the third and could not complete the inning. Kevin Munson came on and got the Blue Crabs through the sixth, allowing two runs on five hits in 3 1/3 innings.
The Blue Crabs got closer in the fourth as Charlie Valerio singled, went to third on a double by Tony Thomas and scored on a groundout by Josh McAdams. Shortstop Edwin Garcia followed with a two-run double to trim the team’s deficit to 8-5, then neither team scored over the last five innings. Southern Maryland relievers Adam Choplick, James Dykstra and Mat Latos did not permit a run in their combined three innings of work.
Sunday in the finale of a three-game series with the Somerset Patriots, the Blue Crabs were felled by a horrific start and never recovered en route to an 11-5 setback. The outcome could have been considerably more one-sided save for the fact that the Patriots were just 6 for 25 with runners in scoring position and left 13 runners on base.
Somerset leadoff batters reached in each of the first five innings and Southern Maryland hurlers failed to retire the side in order in any of the nine frames. Blue Crabs pitchers combined to allow 11 runs, 10 earned, on 13 hits, nine walks, six wild pitches and three hit batters.
Southern Maryland starter Michael Kelly escaped unharmed in the first two innings despite bouts of wildness, but Somerset sent 10 batters to the plate in the fourth and scored five times to forge a 7-2 lead. Kent Blackstone led off the fifth with a triple then scored on a groundout by Joe Benson.
In the ninth, the Patriots scored four runs against Blue Crabs reliever Brandon Shimo, while the hosts got two more runs in the bottom half to make the final score a little closer.
Thompson continues hot streak
Saturday, the Blue Crabs sent veteran ace hurler and current pitching coach Daryl Thompson to the hill seeking his ninth straight victory and Atlantic League-leading 11th triumph. Thompson, the La Plata High School graduate, cruised through the first five innings and completed seven to garner the win, 5-2.
Thompson (11-6) allowed just two runs on four hits while striking out seven. He also leads the league in strikeouts through Monday with 115.
“Every time Daryl goes out to the mound you know what he’s going to bring,” Blue Crabs manager Stan Cliburn said. “He was outstanding again tonight. I mean, perfect through the first five innings. He left a couple of pitches up in the sixth and seventh, but other than that he was outstanding. We scored some runs for him tonight, too, which also took a little pressure off going into the sixth and seventh.”
Thompson got through the second, deflecting one liner toward second baseman Blackstone for an out then benefited from a running catch by Vaughn in deep left-center field for another.
“When Daryl goes out there and does what he does every time out, you feel like you have to do everything you can as a player to help him out,” Vaughn said. “As hitters we just need to get some runs early and let him do what he does. You know every time he goes out there you have a good chance to win the game.”
Southern Maryland broke the scoreless deadlock in the home half of the third. Thomas doubled into the left-field corner then scored on a single to right by McAdams.
Staked to a 1-0 lead, Thompson promptly fanned two in the top of the fourth and retired the side in order in the fifth. Southern Maryland scored three runs on two hits, one hit batter and one error in the fifth. Thomas delivered a two-run single then scored on a grounder by Rubi Silva.
Thompson was perfect through five and fanned the leadoff batter in the sixth, then he allowed a solo homer to Somerset catcher Gabriel Bracamonte. Scott Kelly followed with a double to right-center, but was gunned down at third when Alfredo Rodriguez flew out to Silva in right as Thomas applied the tag on a stellar double play to end the frame.
Somerset added another run in the seventh to get within 4-2 as Justin Pacchioli scored on a Thompson wild pitch. Thompson was able to retire Rey Navarro on a pop-up to first to limit the damage.
Southern Maryland had the chance to add to its lead in the seventh but left the bases loaded. Somerset followed with a similar scenario in the top of the eighth against Choplick and Latos.
Choplick departed with two on and one out, then Latos walked Rodriguez to load the bases then but fanned Pacchioli and retired Will Kengor on a pop-up to second in shallow right.
Southern Maryland, however, added an insurance run in the home half of the eighth. Vaughn led off the inning with a double to left-center and scored on a bloop single to right by Valerio. Latos retired the Patriots in order in the top of the ninth to record his 13th save.
Simon finishes what he started
Friday in the series opener against Somerset, Southern Maryland starter Kyle Simon continued his strong start to the second half of the season by limiting the Patriots to one run on five hits in a complete game victory as the Blue Crabs prevailed, 7-1.
Simon threw strikes on 83 of 117 pitches to record his third complete game of the season.
Southern Maryland gave Simon an early edge when McAdams led off the bottom of the third with a double and scored three batters later on a two-out single by Garcia. Simon had been perfect through the first three frames then allowed a one-out single to Pacchioli in the fourth.
Somerset got on the board in the top of the fifth courtesy of a Simon balk and a Blackstone error, but the Blue Crabs had an immediate answer in the home half of the inning courtesy of a two-out rally that produced four unearned runs.
Silva scored on a two-out single by Garcia and Benson followed with a double that plated Garcia. Dean Green followed with a single, then Vaughn drove in Benson with another single and Green came around to score on the play courtesy of a Somerset error, extending the Blue Crabs’ lead to 5-1.
Southern Maryland added to its lead in the bottom of the seventh. With runners on second and third, Green smacked a single down the left-field line that plated Blackstone and Benson to push the lead to 7-1. Simon tossed scoreless eighth and ninth innings to finish his complete game.
Thursday, the Blue Crabs completed a four-game series versus the High Point Rockers at BB&T Point Ballpark in North Carolina and were unable to draw even, losing 4-1.
Southern Maryland starter Dusten Knight took the loss after allowing two runs in the third then two more later on a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth. Knight would eventually allow four runs on eight hits and two walks while fanning five batters in six innings of work.
Trailing 4-1 heading to the top of the ninth, Southern Maryland nearly made things interesting in the midst of heavy rains.
With one on and two outs, Green sent a pitch down the right-field line that was ruled foul against the adamant objections of the Blue Crabs slugger. After a brief umpire conference, the call stood and Green fanned three pitches later, resumed his tirade and was ejected even though the game was over.
Southern Maryland actually owned a brief lead early in the contest. With two outs in the top of the third, Blackstone was hit by a pitch then scored on a double by Garcia. But the Rockers claimed the lead for good in the home half of the frame when Valerio committed a passed ball that allowed one run to score and the next crossed the plate on a sacrifice fly.
