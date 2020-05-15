Blue Crabs putting in the finishing touches for 2020 season

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have been putting the finishing touches on their preseason roster while waiting for the 2020 campaign to begin at some point this year and two well-known faces are returning to the coaching staff headed up by manager Stan Cliburn.
In addition to Cliburn returning as the Blue Crabs manager for the second straight year of his second stint with the club, Southern Maryland retained Joe Walsh as bench coach and first base coach and Daryl Thompson as pitching coach. Thompson, a 2003 La Plata High School graduate who pitched briefly in the major leagues with the Cincinnati Reds, returns for his second season as pitcher/pitching coach.
“I’ve known Joe for over 30 years now since our days together as managers in the Minnesota Twins organization,” Cliburn said. “He really has a great understanding of the game and he’s aware of things happening in the dugout and clubhouse and he can keep me informed of everything. He’s excellent communicating with the players and making sure the clubhouse is happy.”
Cliburn, who spent one season in the major leagues as a member of the California Angels in 1980, understands that a blend of talent on the field and chemistry in the dugout and clubhouse are both essential to winning games. Cliburn noted he learned some of those insights first hand and others while listening to Hall of Fame Manager Sparky Anderson talk about his days with the Cincinnati Reds.
“Sparky Anderson won two World Series with the Reds in the 1970s and he had some great players on those rosters,” Cliburn said. “He had Johnny Bench, Pete Rose, Joe Morgan, Dave Concepcion, George Foster and Tony Perez, but he also had a lot of egos to contend with. He knew how to keep everything quiet in the clubhouse and keep everyone together so they played well together.”
Coincidentally, Cliburn has a former Reds player on his coaching staff and pitching staff in Thompson, one of the Atlantic League’s proven stars. Thompson, who was 0-3 during his brief career with Cincinnati, led the Atlantic League in wins (15) and strikeouts (162) last season en route to being named the league’s top pitcher in 2019.
“Last year went really well for me,” Thompson said. “I was able to stay healthy and pitch on a regular basis and win a few games. Being that it was my first year as the pitching coach, it was good for me to show the staff how to go out there and do it by example. Somedays you just can’t throw your fastball by every hitter, so you have to have other pitches in order to get guys out.”
Cliburn commended Thompson for his dual role in 2019 and looks forward to seeing what he can accomplish on the mound and with the staff this summer. Thompson will have a virtually new staff to work with in 2020 as only one pitcher, Dusten Knight, returns from last season. The other members of the staff include former major leaguers Jason Garcia and Mike Blazek, a member of the Washington Nationals World Series team last fall.
“It’s definitely going to be a challenge, but I’m looking forward to it,” Thompson said. “I think as long as I’m able to go out there and show the other guys what I can do at my age, I think the younger guys will get an appreciation of what it takes to have a long and successful career. I can’t wait to see everyone get back on the field again this summer and go out there and show the fans what kind of team we have in 2020.”
Blue Crabs introduce mobile community ceremonies
The Blue Crabs announced earlier this week in a news release the beginning of their latest community-based campaign community ceremonies with Ron Lord The Tye-Dye Guy, and Pinch, the team’s mascot.
Lord and Pinch began traveling across Southern Maryland to help people celebrate their birthday, graduation, senior night, or any other event that doesn’t get adequately celebrated during a coronavirus pandemic.
“There are many voids in people’s lives right now, one of which being baseball. But as Southern Maryland’s hometown team, we will continue to bring the community together in any way possible, and one way to do that is to bring people the celebration they deserve,” said Blue Crabs general manager Courtney Knichel in the news release.
To nominate someone for a mobile community ceremony, email smbcmedia@somdbluecrabs.com.
