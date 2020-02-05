With the outset of the 2020 season coming in a couple of months, one that will also include hosting the Atlantic League All-Star Game in July, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have maintained a busy offseason.
The Blue Crabs were briefly in contention for a postseason berth during the second half of the slate last summer before fading late. This winter, the squad has already parted with a number of key players, including pitchers James Dykstra, Adam Choplick and Kevin Munson and catcher Charlie Valerio to major league organizations. Southern Maryland skipper Stan Cliburn, about to start his second season in his season stint with the Blue Crabs, expected to remain busy during the offseason.
“When you’re managing a baseball club at any level, there really is no offseason any more,” Cliburn said. “We had a few of our guys from last year sign with major league clubs and really, that’s what you want for them. Of course, we also want to put the best team that we can on the field. It all starts with the pitching and I think the two guys we just signed are going to definitely play a big role for us.”
With Dykstra and Choplick departing, one of Cliburn’s primary focuses has been rebuilding the pitching staff. One of his recent acquisitions was hurler Greyfer Eregua, a native of Venezuela who spent seven seasons in the affiliated minor leagues, six with the Chicago Cubs organization. Eregua was 9-13 with a 3.41 ERA and 269 strikeouts and only 62 walks in 285 innings of work while primarily in single-A baseball.
“I’m happy to be part of this team and family,” Eregua said in a Jan. 30 press release. “I’m grateful for Stan and Courtney’s [Blue Crabs general manager Courtney Knichel] belief in me. My mission this year is to bring the championship to the Blue Crabs and give everything to help the team win.”
Cliburn’s first offseason acquisition was pitcher Dalton Geekie, a former 22nd round draft pick by the Atlanta Braves out of Georgia Highlands College in 2015.
Geekie is expected to play primarily a relief role for the Blue Crabs, sporting a 9-6 record with 123 strikeouts and 47 walks and 3.05 ERA in 94 relief appearances in his professional career to date with the single-A South Bend Cubs and the Lake Erie Crushers of the Frontier League.
“I feel very blessed to have the opportunity to put on a Blue Crabs uniform,” Geekie said in a Jan. 24 release. “I’m excited to get there and get to work under Stan and the rest of his coaching staff and bring a championship to Waldorf, Maryland.”
Knichel admitted the team prides itself on bringing in quality players, both on and off the field. The team’s first two signees, Eregua and Geekie, appear to fit that mold.
“The two players that we’ve signed to this point exemplify the Blue Crab way,” Knichel said. “We pride ourselves in bringing in players that not only give us the best chance to win, but also men that are exemplary off the field. We are excited to let the world know what we have in store for 2020.”
Choplick signed with the Cubs following a solid season with the Blue Crabs when he boasted a 2.15 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings of work that featured a stretch of 20 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run. Munson signed with the Seattle Mariners, Dykstra inked a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays and Valerio headed to the San Diego Padres.
“Having four players picked up in one offseason shows the elite level of talent that not only the Blue Crabs have, but also the allure of the Atlantic League has to players,” Knichel said in a Jan. 27 news release announcing Choplick’s signing with the Cubs. “It continues to be one of the top levels of professional baseball. Adam was great on and off the field, and we wish him nothing but the best.”
Southern Maryland (59-81 overall in 2019, 33-37 in the second half) will open the 2020 season in High Point, North Carolina on April 30 against the High Point Rockers. After a four-game series in North Carolina, the Blue Crabs will head to Texas to take on the Skeeters for a three-game series starting May 5, then host the Rockers in their season opener on May 8. High Point just finished its first season as a franchise in 2019.
Southern Maryland will also be hosts of the 2020 Atlantic League All-Star Game on July 15, previously holding the event in 2013.
