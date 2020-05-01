Blue Crabs sign outfielders Martin, Scott

While Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball and the various Independent clubs await the green light to start the 2020 season, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have remained busy enhancing their roster for the upcoming slate.
Wednesday afternoon, Southern Maryland announced the signings of outfielders Trey Martin and Jordan Scott, bringing the total number of players to 24. Blue Crabs skipper Stan Cliburn noted three more pitchers could sign early next week and the team has plans to invite two others to open tryouts when spring training begins.
“Trey Martin is definitely a guy that has speed and he can track down a lot of fly balls in the outfield,” Cliburn said. “With him, Zach Collier and David Harris in the outfield we have some young, fast guys that can make a lot of plays for us defensively and that’s going to help out our pitchers. No doubt, pitching and defense wins a lot of ballgames.”
Martin, originally a 13th round draft choice by the Chicago Cubs, is best known for his defensive skills and, in 2015, was awarded the Rawlings Gold Glove as the best defensive player in Minor League Baseball. He has committed only eight errors in 6,098 career games through nine seasons in the minor leagues and will be among the Blue Crabs every day players in the outfield.
“Trey came to us in a trade with the New Jersey Jackals for a player to be named later,” Cliburn said. “He’s a tremendous defensive outfielder with great range and a good arm.”
Martin, who advanced to Triple-A Iowa in the Pacific Coast League in 2018 where he batted .201 in 49 games, owns a .243 career bating average in the minors (503 of 2072) with 87 doubles, 24 home runs and 19 triples. He has scored 248 runs and driven in another 224 during his nine seasons in the minors. Scott, a 14th round draft choice by the New York Yankees in the 2016 MLB draft, arrives as the youngest player on the roster.
Last season, the switch-hitter was named the Most Valuable Player of the Empire League where he won the Triple Crown, leading the league in batting average (.426), home runs (7) and RBIs (36). He is the second former league MVP the Blue Crabs have signed this offseason, along with fellow outfielder David Harris.
“Scott is a young player with a lot of talent and he can really swing the bat,” Cliburn said. “He’s got power from both sides of the plate and he will be among the guys looking to battle for an everyday spot in the lineup. Defensively, I think we’re going to be really good with all of the speed with have in the outfield and of course guys like Edwin Garcia and Kent Blackstone in the infield coming back.”
Wednesday’s signings of Martin and Scott were met with great approval from Blue Crabs general manager Courtney Knichel. Even with the start of the season postponed indefinitely amid the coronavirus pandemic, Knichel is pleased to see the continued influx of younger players to the roster for the upcoming slate.
“Anytime you add a former Minor League Baseball Gold Glover and a former League MVP and Triple Crown winner, it’s a good day,” Knichel said in a team news release on Wednesday announcing the signings of Martin and Scott. “Between David Harris and Jordan Scott we’ve signed two players that were both named as a league MVP since 2018.”
