Blue Crabs solidify pitching staff with return of Knight and La Plata graduate Thompson

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs continue to enhance its pitching staff for the upcoming 2020 season.
On Wednesday afternoon, Southern Maryland manager Stan Cliburn signed veteran hurler Daryl Thompson, a 2003 La Plata High School graduate and former Major League hurler with the Cincinnati Reds who returns as pitcher and pitching coach, and Dusten Knight, who is back for his second season on the staff.
Thompson has enjoyed a career renaissance during his tenure with the Blue Crabs. Last year, he led the Atlantic League in wins (15) and strikeouts (162) en route to being named its top pitcher.
“Having Daryl back is going to help our staff in a number of ways,” Cliburn said. “First, anytime you send a guy like Daryl Thompson to the mound, you know you have a good chance to win that ballgame. But I can’t say enough about what he did for this team last season as our pitching coach. I’m just glad he’s back for that role as well.”
Knight made an immediate impact with the Blue Crabs last summer after being released by the Minnesota Twins. He finished the season 3-6 with a 3.78 ERA with 92 strikeouts and 24 walks in 78 2/3 innings of work with Southern Maryland. His big highlight from last season was a 3-0 victory over the Lancaster Barnstormers on Sept. 16 when he fanned 17 batters.
“Knight really gave us an immediate boost last year after we got him,” Cliburn said. “He’s got a tremendous fastball and he’s not afraid to challenge the hitters. He was probably even better than his record indicated. He had a couple of tough losses when we just didn’t make plays or we gave up the lead late in the game. Of course, anytime you can strike out 17 batters in one game you’re doing something right.”
Like Cliburn and his players and staff, baseball fans are awaiting the start of the 2020 season, which for the Atlantic League was initially set for April 30 but has been postponed indefinitely. Nevertheless, as states gradually reduce their restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, league president Rick White remains optimistic the season will get under way at some point this summer.
“The safety of each team’s fans, staffs and on-field personnel remains our top priority,” White said in an April 30 news release. “Meanwhile, we are making every effort to play a competitive 2020 schedule. The Atlantic League is committed to welcoming back fans to our ballparks when it is safe to play ball again.”
He continued: “To our loyal fans and sponsors, thank you for your resolute support. It has never been more significant.”
Southern Maryland general manager Courtney Knichel also remains optimistic the team will take the field this summer as states scale back restrictions on outdoor activities and social distancing.
“This isn’t an ideal situation for anyone, but it’s the situation we were dealt,” Knichel said. “Baseball takes a back seat in times like these and allows us to come together as a community and support local restaurants and businesses in any way possible.”
While the season is officially still on hold, the Blue Crabs will host a virtual opening day and food drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf.
As part of its “Knock Hunger Out of the Park” promotion, the Blue Crabs will collect food items and distribute them to Lifestyles of Southern Maryland, The Arnold House, United Way, American Red Cross and the Charles County Department of Health.
The Blue Crabs will be competing with Atlantic League team member High Point Rockers who will be hosting a food drive of their own. Fans are asked to drive up and “pitch” in their non-perishable food and Blue Crabs staff will unload it from their trunks.
Additionally, the Blue Crabs will be selling limited time “Stay At Home” T-shirts with proceeds going to the United Way of Charles County. All Blue Crabs merchandise will be 20% for the full day.
