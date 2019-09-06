Southern Maryland Blue Crabs manager Stan Cliburn said Sunday night after losing three of four games to the York Revolution at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf that his club needs to win three of four over the next five series for a shot at the Atlantic League playoffs.
In series number one, Cliburn’s Blue Crabs did just that. They went down to North Carolina and won three of four games against the High Point Rockers at BB&T Point ballpark, finishing with a split of a Wednesday doubleheader.
Southern Maryland took the series opener on Monday and won Tuesday behind seven shutout innings from Kevin McGovern in his debut with the ballclub.
The final game of the series was scheduled for Thursday but it was moved up a day to be a doubleheader Wednesday as areas of North Carolina were preparing with Hurricane Dorian.
After the unexpected day off, Southern Maryland (53-71, 27-27 Freedom Division second half through Wednesday) moves on to a crucial three-game series at York’s PeoplesBank Park that starts tonight and goes through Sunday. The Revolution sat just a game ahead of Sugar Land in the Freedom Division second-half standings through Wednesday with the Blue Crabs in third place, 5 1/2 games out.
“We really needed those wins on Monday and Tuesday night down at High Point. We dropped the last three games against York and we had to find a way to get back in it,” Cliburn said Wednesday night. “We rallied from 4-1 down to win 6-5 on Monday night, then McGovern gave us seven shutout innings on Tuesday when we won 2-0. … Now we have to go to York and find a way to sweep that series and then see what happens from there.”
Southern Maryland won the nightcap of Wednesday’s doubleheader, 5-1, as La Plata High School graduate Daryl Thompson tossed 6 2/3 innings of four-hit ball and Mat Latos notched his 23rd save by getting the final out.
Tony Thomas gave Thompson some cushion before the veteran hurler even took the mound with a three-run home run to left field in the top of the first inning. Hector Gomez homered in the bottom of the inning for what would turn out to be High Point’s only run of the contest.
Leading 3-1 with two outs in the bottom of the third, Thompson walked Stephen Cardullo then picked Cardullo off first base to end the inning, but it was not the end of the discussion.
One of the newest Atlantic League-Major League Baseball partnership rules set in place for the second half stated that a pitcher is required to step off the rubber in order to attempt a pickoff. High Point felt that Thompson did not do so and there was a lengthy delay that would result in three Rockers players being ejected, including Cardullo and starter Michael Bowden.
“Since the second half of the season, I really haven’t focused too much on my pickoff move to first,” Thompson said. “I think tonight was the first time I tried it. I remembered to step off the rubber. I know I cleared the rubber before I threw over the first. I stumbled a little bit, but I know I cleared the rubber. I don’t know what all the ruckus was about. They could have gone in and looked at the replay. But I know that I stepped off and cleared the rubber before I threw over.”
Former Blue Crab Sam Runion was called on to take over for Bowden and he gave up a solo homer to Rubi Silva to give Southern Maryland a 4-1 lead.
The Blue Crabs added a run in the seventh on an Edwin Garcia RBI single to cap the scoring.
Thompson came out for the bottom of the seventh looking for a complete game — Atlantic League doubleheaders are two seven-inning contests — but a walk and a single ended his night with still one out left to get. Latos came on and retired Matt Jones on one pitch to get the save.
Thompson (15-7) notched his Atlantic League-leading 15th win, allowing just a run on four hits while walking three and striking out four. He now has 145 strikeouts on the season, which also leads the league.
“I gave up a solo homer in the first inning, but I thought I settled down from there,” Thompson said. “My curveball has been really good my last few starts. I thought I was able to pound the zone early in the counts. I wasn’t happy about the two-out walk in the seventh and single that followed on an 0-2 pitch. But other than that I was happy with my outing. The guys scored some runs for me early and that always helps.”
Game 1 of Wednesday’s doubleheader saw Southern Maryland fall 5-2.
High Point broke open the contest with a four-run third to lead 5-0 and end the night for Blue Crabs starter Dusten Knight.
Southern Maryland got its two runs in the fifth. Kent Blackstone doubled to lead off the inning and promptly scored on a double from Garcia. With one out, Thomas doubled in Garcia to trim the deficit to 5-2 and the Blue Crabs would not get any closer.
Tuesday, the team announced in a press release that it had traded for the rights of the American Association Pitcher of Year, Mitchell Lambson, as well as McGovern from the Winnipeg Goldeyes.
That night McGovern went out and shut out High Point over seven frames and allowed just four hits. Adam Choplick pitched a scoreless eighth and Latos did the same in the ninth, both striking out a pair of hitters in their respective inning of relief, to preserve the shutout. The three pitchers combined to retire the final 13 Rockers batters of the game.
“He had pitched eight shutout innings in his last start in Winnipeg, so he’s pitched 15 scoreless innings now,” Cliburn said of McGovern. “He had a really good fastball and he worked quickly.”
The Blue Crabs got on the board in the fourth as Thomas singled to lead off the frame, stole second and scored on a base hit by Charlie Valerio. They added an insurance run when Cory Vaughn led off the ninth with his 21st homer of the season.
Staff writer Ted Black contributed to this report.
