Bowie Baysox, Southern Maryland Blue Crabs wait to start 2020 baseball seasons

When schedules were unveiled for minor league and independent baseball teams across the country, opening day was to be celebrated throughout April. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the sports world waits with the start of the 2020 season nowhere in sight.
Locally, the Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, was scheduled to open up Thursday, but it waits as the Major League Baseball season has been put on hold indefinitely, while the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs and the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball are still seeking an ideal starting date after its original April 30 beginning to the season was also put on hold.
The wait has proven equally difficult for Blue Crabs general manager Courtney Knichel and manager Stan Cliburn.
“This isn’t an ideal situation for anyone, but it’s the situation we were dealt,” Knichel said. “Baseball takes a back seat in times like these and allows us to come together as a community and support local restaurants and businesses in any way possible. We, just like everyone else, don’t know exactly when this well end.”
Cliburn has remained busy signing free agents while awaiting the official start of the 2020 season. Cliburn was initially spending the winter and early spring in Florida scouting prospects, but with the season on hold he has since ventured west slightly to Mississippi where he has stayed busy enhancing the Blue Crabs roster.
“Everything that we had planned for the spring has been changed so much,” Cliburn said. “But we have 29 guys signed right now, including Jason Garcia who got some time in the majors with the Baltimore Orioles. He’s going to be a great addition to our staff. My focus has been getting pitching and defense, which is how you win games. We’re all waiting for the chance to get back to Southern Maryland and get back on the field.”
Bowie Baysox general manager Brian Shallcross has grown accustomed to seeing several dozen new faces walk through Prince George’s Stadium each spring and summer, both on the field and in the main office. But now he is still adjusting to being the only full-time employee at the stadium each day while awaiting word of an official opening day for major and minor league teams.
“Right now we’re just piggy-backing on whatever Major League Baseball does,” Shallcross said. “We have already canceled all of our April games, which should come as no surprise. We would like to see players on the field here in late May or early June, but at this point we just don’t know. We could extend the season to get more games in or maybe shorten the playoffs.”
Shallcross admits that he is typically the lone full-time employee at Prince George’s Stadium each day, while normally 14 would be on hand. The baseball field maintains its normal grooming with the grounds crew cutting the grass every other day until the season begins, then every day when the Baysox are home.
“We have kept all the full-time employees, but I am usually the only one here during the day right now,” Shallcross said. “They’re all working remotely right now. Once the season starts, then everyone will be back here. The grounds crew is here every other day right now. There’s just no games scheduled for the immediate future.”
Knichel noted that she and her staff have remained patient and will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and how it impacts the upcoming major league schedule. The Blue Crabs are slated to host the Atlantic League All-Star Game this summer and Knichel understands the fluid situation has players, coaches and fans on edge.
“We don’t know exactly how this will end, but we do know two things,” Knichel said. “We miss baseball immensely and, when the time comes that we are allowed to open up our gates, we will have our best season yet.”
Twitter: @tblacksomds1