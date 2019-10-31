Boys: La Plata 4, Lackey 0 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Lackey 0 0La Plata 2 2Goals: La Plata (Trani 2, Santiago, Tran)Saves: Lackey (Seger 17); La Plata (Meadows 5) Twitter: @tblacksomds1 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags La Plata Lackey Save Meadow Latest e-Edition Maryland Independent Oct 30, 2019 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Latest News A not-so happy Halloween for Maryland’s struggling bat population Girls: La Plata 4, Lackey 1 Boys: La Plata 4, Lackey 0 La Plata soccer teams top Lackey to win 2A South Region titles; McDonough claims 1A South North Point boys soccer falls to Huntingtown in 3A South Region final Class 4A-3A state golf tournament Day 1 results North Point's Davis leads the way again for SMAC golfers at 4A-3A state tournament Baby shark! Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Maryland Independent - Headlines Southern Maryland News Updates Breaking news and headlines from all four Southern MD newspapers. Southern MD Sports - Headlines You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists