Bryant signs with Morgan State University for cross country, track and field

Following a very successful indoor track and field season that was on the heels of a solid cross country campaign during the fall, North Point High School senior DeVion Bryant has signed with Morgan State University during the middle of a postponed outdoor track and field season.
Bryant earned the distinction as the Charles County male indoor track and field athlete of the year following a standout senior season. His forte throughout the winter was the 800-meter run, but he was also formidable in the 1,600 and he was a valuable member of the Eagles’ relays. Most of his success he deemed should be credited to two things — his faith and the cross country season.
“I was very happy with the way my indoor season went,” said Bryant, who plans to compete in all three seasons at Morgan State and also major in architecture. “I owe it all to God for giving me the strength to train and to compete. I also added so much strength and endurance from cross country. I’ll never forget that hill at Hereford [High School, site of the state cross country championships].”
Bryant had been a fixture on North Point’s indoor and outdoor track and field teams since his freshman season, but did not opt to compete in cross country until his junior year. Longtime Eagles head cross country coach Jimmy Ball, also the school’s head boys basketball coach, admitted he was surprised to see Bryant come out for the team initially.
“When DeVion came out for cross country, I was a little surprised at first,” Ball said. “I knew he was a great track runner, but I wasn’t sure why he would want to do cross country. But he told me he really thought he needed to get stronger and build his endurance. He really put in the work and last year he became our first cross country runner to win a region title.”
Last fall, Bryant finished first at the Class 3A South Region cross country championships in a time of 16 minutes 25.7 seconds to lead the Eagles’ boys to the team championship.
Bryant admitted he was not focused on winning any titles in cross country when he took up the sport in his junior year, but he was pleased with his success last fall. He also noted the cross country meets gave him the added strength and endurance he felt that he needed, especially with several NCAA Division I colleges seeking his services for the next four years.
“Those cross country meets really helped me with my endurance and pacing,” Bryant said. “I knew I couldn’t just go out there and run as fast as I could. I had to gradually build my endurance and pace myself. By regionals and states, I knew I could pace myself and finish strong. But winning a region title was never my real focus when the season started.”
Like a number of the top male and female athletes in SMAC, Bryant made the quick transition from the outdoor cross country season to the indoor meets. In both the 800 and 1,600, he was typically among the elite runners in the conference and like two of his main conference rivals, Chopticon junior twins Zach Wedding and Jeffrey Wedding, Bryant peaked during the postseason meets.
Bryant won the 800 at the SMAC championships (2:00.19) and was third in the 1,600 (4:31.20). He then captured the 800 (1:57.12) at the 3A East Region championships while settling for seventh in the 1,600 (4:36.96).
Bryant then ended his indoor career at the 3A state championships by taking second in the 800 (1:57.12) and was fourth in the 1,600 (4:31.77).
