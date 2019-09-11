After hosting the Budds Creek Pro Motocross National about a month ago, Budds Creek will be the site for another event with drivers competing for high stakes and traveling at high rates of speed.
This time, however, the vehicles will have four wheels as day four of racing in the HOT ROD Drag Week will come to Southern Maryland and take place at the Maryland International Raceway in Budds Creek on Thursday.
“HOT ROD Drag Week is the ultimate torture test of drivers and their machines, and each year the cars get quicker and faster,” HOT ROD editor-in-chief John McGann said. “We are at a set of brand-new tracks this year and can’t wait to see who survives the challenge.”
This year marks the 15th annual HOT ROD Drag Week presented by Gear Vendors Under/Overdrive as HOT ROD will be looking to crown the 2019 Fastest Street Car in America.
For the first time in the event’s history, this year the HOT ROD Drag Week will visit four premier tracks during the five days of racing which started on Monday and will conclude on Friday.
Competitors will be challenged with five days of racing across four different cities and drivers will be required to travel upwards of 1,000 miles on a specified route from city to city throughout the week as one champion will be crowned at the end of the event.
During the competition, drivers provide photographic evidence to prove that they have adhered to the prescribed route they are supposed to travel.
Sunday, competitors go through tech and registration at Virginia Motorsports Park in North Dinwiddie, Virginia, which is the starting and ending venue for competitors.
Monday, the racing began at Virginia Motorsports Park and was slated to continue Tuesday at Cecil County Dragway in Rising Sun.
Today, racing is slated at Atco Dragway in Atco, New Jersey with Thursday’s action being slated to take place in Budds Creek.
Racing the first four days is slated from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. while action on Friday at Virginia Motorsports Park is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with awards and a champion crowned at the conclusion. The champion will be the driver with the quickest possible elapsed time averaged across the week.
This year, some of the best racers in the nation have entered, including 2018 champion Tom Bailey and past champions Jeff Lutz and Dave Schroeder. All three will be vying head to head for the title of the 2019 overall winner this week.
Harrison Card of MotorTrend Group noted how important the fourth day of competition will be at Budds Creek.
“Day 4 of Drag Week is crucial for competitors as they toe the line between making up time and making sure they stay strong for the final drive,” Card said. “Maryland International Raceway offers a great track experience for fans, and we’re excited to bring HOT ROD Drag Week to the area for the first time.”
Although this is the 15th year of the HOT ROD Drag Week, this year marks the first time the event is taking place in the Mid-Atlantic region.
“HOT ROD Drag Week brings the best of the best street legal cars and forces racers to prove their speed, reliability and resourcefulness over a grueling week of racing and routes between tracks,” Card said. “[I would encourage local fans to] catch some of the fastest street cars in the country as we head to Maryland International Raceway for the first time ever.”