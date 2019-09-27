The tardy start to Wednesday's Metro Independent Schools Athletic League boys soccer game at Grace Christian Academy hardly impacted the visiting Calverton School squad as the Cougars scored eight times in the first half and cruised to a 10-1 victory.
Calverton (8-3-1, 8-0 MISAL) arrived well before the game officials, which prompted nearly an hour delay to the start of the MISAL boys clash, but the Cougars were hardly impacted by the delay. If anything Calverton players may have thrived on it, scoring five goals in the first 20 minutes en route to an 8-0 halftime advantage.
"I thought we did a really good job moving the ball to open players today," Calverton second-year head coach Brian Martin said. "We kept moving the ball and getting good shots from our open guys. Give credit to Grace [Christian] because they kept playing all the way to the end. They didn't care what the score was, they just kept playing hard and that's a credit to their guys."
Calverton got three goals each from juniors Nathan Foster and Jazir Warner, two more from senior Bradley Hernandez and one each from junior Christian Logo and junior Ben Wagner. Senior goalkeeper Josh Mooney stopped all three shots he faced then left with roughly 20 minutes remaining following a collision with an oncoming Grace Christian attacker.
Wagner not only saw some action in net after replacing Mooney for the late stages of the contest, he recorded the two most impressive saves with two minutes remaining. Grace Christian's James Ayers was awarded a penalty kick chasing down a free ball then was denied by Wagner twice within 15 seconds on the same play.
Following a goal by Wagner and an own goal that was credited to Foster, Calverton owned a 10-0 lead and the Cougars appeared headed for a shutout tally. But not long after Mooney was injured and replaced by Wagner, Grace Christian got on the board with 10 minutes remaining when Arijs Sellberg drilled a high shot that just eluded the outstretched fingers of Wagner.
Logo kicked off the scoring with a goal three minutes in and Hernandez netted his first six minutes later. Not long after Hernandez tallied his second goal of the day, he recorded the assist as Warner notched his first of three goals. Five minutes later, Warner added his second and Nathan Foster scored two goals in the last three minutes to push the Cougars' lead to 8-0 at the intermission.
"We're definitely not looking past anybody moving forward," Martin said. "Last year Takoma got us, so we're not looking past anyone. We host Lanham Christian [on Thursday] then we go to St. Mary's Ryken on Friday for a nonconference game. That should be really interesting."
Wagner leapt to deflect Ayers penalty kick off the crossbar, then Ayers chased down the loose ball and sent another high, hard shot on net that Wagner deflected over the net. Grace Christian then sought to get one last goal on a corner kick, but Calverton cleared the ball out of harm's way just before the final whistle sounded.
"I was actually really impressed with the way Calverton played," Grace Christian first-year head coach Ricky Jackson said. "Their play was iconic. It was actual beautiful to watch. Our guys and girls [Grace Christian is a coed team] played hard to the end. We got one goal late and then almost got another one on the PK."
Grace Christian (2-6, 2-6) hosts Southern Maryland Christian in its next scheduled contest at 4 p.m. today.