The morning of Sunday, July 7 was a busy one for Justin Barrett.
It could have been a little more relaxed, but he was having some difficulty locating three lineup cards prior to action starting for his Charles County Youth League 8-and-Under baseball all-star team in the Cal Ripken state tournament at Laurel Springs Regional Park.
The team had struggled on July 6 during some of the pool-play portion of the tournament, dropping both of its games in rather one-sided fashion. But heading into the final day of the tournament, the CCYL squad had one game left in pool play before hopefully playing on into the semifinal and final.
And Barrett, the team’s manager, wanted to secure the elusive lineup cards before he made his way to the field.
It wasn’t just about writing the day’s lineups down on a something more official looking than a piece of scratch paper.
“I finally found three of them,” Barrett said, “so I walk down to the field for first game on Sunday and said, ‘Look boys, I have three lineup cards left in my hand. I expect to use all three of them.’”
And use them he did, as the youthful squad responded by outscoring its opponents 39-3 on the tournament’s final day, ultimately winning the state championship with a 12-0, four-inning win over UMAC in the final. Shortstop Luke Gheen squeezed line drives on consecutive at-bats to season the run-rule victory against a team that had handled the CCYL team by a 9-2 count the day before.
The state championship earned the CCYL team a spot in the Cal Ripken World Series, which will run Aug. 3 to 11 in Jensen Beach, Fla.
In the semifinals, CCYL took care of business in knocking off Glade Valley 8-1. That win avenged the team’s other pool-play loss, a 14-4 shortcoming on July 6.
“It was fun,” said Carter Zimmerman of the tournament performance he and his teammates put together. “UMAC was a really good team on Saturday. They beat us by a lot. Two of the teams we played were really good. We just had to play our best to beat two great teams.”
Teammate Jacob Hebner concurred and was especially happy given his own experience a year ago did not unfold the same way.
“Last year when I played on the all-stars we didn’t win a single game,” Hebner said. “It felt good to actually win and go somewhere else.”
On the state tournament’s opening day, July 5, CCYL opened with an 11-1 win over the PG Chargers which in addition to a healthy offensive showing featured a solid defensive effort, including a slick double play turned by Jake Kamienski and Luke Barrett.
But July 6, the team went home disappointed after two lopsided losses.
“Just prior to it starting we talk about overcoming the mistake and if they can’t overcome the mistake, they tend to get crushed throughout the rest,” Justin Barrett said. “They found a way to overcome the mistake [in the opener on July 5], but then the mistake happened [July 6]. It happened in the first game and it happened in the second game. You’d see them all dropping their heads. ... They went home sore because they lost those two.”
With the losses in the rearview mirror, the team rebounded on July 7 and didn’t let anything deter them from their objective.
“They made the mistake, but they didn’t collapse,” Barrett said. “In some instances you see kids in stressful environments like that, you have fans on both sides screaming and hollering, you can feel the pressure. ... I think they grew quite well. I think they understood boosting the morale themselves, picking themselves up. They got a good feeling to win such a needed game, and to do it in four innings rather than six [in the championship game].”
“It was pretty fun, pretty crazy,” Luke Lopez said of the experience. “I think we just played with everything we had. We all knew what we had to do to win it, so we all played as hard as we ever have.”
The team, which has to fund its trip to the World Series itself, is seeking contributions to help provide the players with the essentials needed to make the trip.
Those interested in donating can search for the team’s GoFundMe page on Facebook by searching for “CCYL 8u Baseball All-Stars-World Series Bound 2019”.
Barrett said the team had been overwhelmed by the early support it had received from the community.
“For us to reach out to the community, that’s been amazing,” he said. “It’s been beyond what I expected.”
In terms of the baseball ahead, Blake Laroque figured he knew how he and his teammates could continue their successful summer.
“To play our best,” he said.
CCYL team parent Deanna Kamienski contributed to this story.
