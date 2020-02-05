Things were pretty rough, at times, for Shane Purnell and his teammates skating for the Charles County Cougars over the past few seasons.
Light in numbers, wins were scarce for the team, and an actual feeling of positive momentum heading into the postseason nothing more than a dream.
The past seasons provided the team with an opportunity to build, though, both in numbers and experience. And on Friday night, the Cougars finally reaped a reward for their perseverance, shutting out the typically strong Northern Patriots 2-0 in the Maryland Student Hockey League Southern Conference regular season finale for both teams at the Capital Clubhouse in Waldorf.
“The last few years we’ve been building,” Purnell said. “It’s been rough, nine skaters playing games. I think that kind of helped us condition and now we’re playing iron man hockey. We’re always ready to go out for our shift.”
Charles County (6-3-1 overall) took the early lead when Alex Grove scored his first goal of the night just over five minutes into the first period. Grove added a second goal 2 minutes 49 seconds into the second period, giving the team an insurance goal it never would need as goaltender Antonio Vacarro successfully saved all 20 shots on net in the team’s victory.
With the win, the Cougars sealed up third place in the conference. The team earned the third seed in this week’s Chesapeake Cup tournament, and was scheduled to take on sixth-seeded Leonardtown on Tuesday night with the winner advancing to play top-seeded Huntingtown in the semifinals scheduled for 6:45 tonight. Northern will play in an earlier semifinal contest at 5 p.m. today.
Regardless of what route things go in the postseason, there was no denying the significance of Friday night’s win for the Cougars.
“I feel great about it. I’ve been with the team five or six years and this is the first time we’ve beat Northern,” Charles County head coach Jay Grove said. “I’m so excited about it. It was 100% effort from everybody from the goal crease on out. This is the first shutout of the year and everybody gave 100%. I couldn’t ask any more from the guys. It was a great way to cap off the season.”
“This is the first time in about six years we’ve beat Northern. It feels real good, and we locked up third place,” Purnell added. “Everyone was full-on skating the whole time. No one was slacking. There were no shifts off. We all just gave full effort. It was great.”
Northern (6-2-2), which had previously locked up second place and a bye to the semifinals in the Chesapeake Cup, had no real incentive or consequences pending on Friday night. Still, coming off its own huge win over first-place Huntingtown the week before, the Patriots hoped to keep their momentum rolling.
“We didn’t have a full bench to start the game, but to Charles County’s credit they came out flying. They definitely were skating harder to begin with and they earned the two goals that they got,” Northern head coach Erik Larsen said. “It’s always a challenge for a game like this where there are no implications for us win or lose, but you always want to motivate the guys to play their hardest. You also hope that nobody gets injured, and we did lose a guy.”
Having played well down the stretch prior to Friday night’s shortcoming, Larsen did not expect the Patriots to have any difficulty raising its game to the occasion in the postseason.
“I think they’re going to come back fine,” he said. “I think they’re definitely disappointed in the way that they played tonight, and they know the difference. They really matured as the season went along and the last several games they’ve been playing great. They know the difference between the way they played today and the way they’ve been playing. They know they can do better, and I think with a full bench they’re really looking forward to a rematch with this team.”
Meanwhile, Charles County had aspirations to build on the conclusion to its regular season with a couple more wins before this season reaches its end.
“Let’s hope that they can build on it,” Jay Grove said. “You never know, but let’s hope they can build on this momentum and keep going.”
