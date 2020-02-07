Just five days prior to their Chesapeake Cup semifinal encounter with the same team on Wednesday night, the Northern Patriots hockey team fell flat in a 2-0 loss to the Charles County Cougars.
Northern’s scoreless streak against the Cougars continued into the second period on Wednesday, but Hunter McNamee’s goal 2 minutes 32 seconds into the frame helped the Patriots get their groove back.
Northern scored two more goals in the period and went on to defeat Charles County 4-1 at the Capital Clubhouse in Waldorf. The second-seeded Patriots advanced to play county rival and top-seeded Huntingtown in the final at 6:45 tonight at Capital Clubhouse. Huntingtown defeated fourth-seeded Central Maryland 5-2 in the second semifinal Wednesday night to advance to tonight’s final.
While it took a period-plus for the Patriots to find the net on Wednesday, Northern head coach Erik Larsen was confident in the way his team was playing coming off the lackluster outing the previous week.
“I thought the effort tonight was much-improved over the last game we had with them,” he said. “We had a lot of opportunities. We were getting the better opportunities throughout the beginning of the game and I think we were playing harder than them. I think that really paid off for us. Our players were back in sync. They’ve been maturing throughout the season, and this is the way we were hoping to play.
“Wesley [Crofoot] came up big for us with the hat trick. Riley [Robeson] made great saves to keep us in it. All the way around, our players played well.”
McNamee’s power-play tally opened the floodgates for Northern (8-2-2 overall), as Crofoot scored the first of his three goals on another extra-man opportunity just 19 seconds after McNamee’s initial goal. Crofoot added his second with just 18.8 seconds left in the period, extending the Patriots’ edge to 3-0.
“As a team, we worked really hard,” Crofoot said. “We passed the puck and just got shots on net. We put pressure on the ‘D’ and that really helped us get a lead. ... Overall, it was a good win. We played our hearts out to go to the next round.”
Landon Garrity provided a glimmer of hope for third-seeded Charles County (7-4-1) when he went top shelf to get the Cougars on the board with 10:21 remaining in the game. But that was all Charles County could muster, and Crofoot added one final goal for the Patriots on a shorthanded, empty-net tally in the game’s closing seconds.
After the tough showing a few days earlier, a game in which Northern was a couple of players short, the semifinal performance was just what the Patriots needed, according to defenseman Reston Potter.
“The effort was fantastic,” Potter said. “Everyone was playing their position well, everyone was skating, everyone was passing. We all came together as a team. Friday when we played them we weren’t playing as a team. We were playing as individuals. We got [Crofoot and Gavin Glaubitz] back and we came out and played as a team. We played well defensively, locked down everything.”
In the immediate aftermath of their win, the Patriots did not know who their next opponent would be. As the Maryland Student Hockey League’s Southern Conference regular season champion, Huntingtown had earned a spot in the upcoming state tournament. Having finished second, Northern also had a couple of routes to qualifying for the states for the conference, which sends two teams to the tournament. A Chesapeake Cup championship would do the trick, but when Huntingtown won later in the night it clinched a spot for Northern, as well.
But the matter of winning the Cup championship still has to be decided tonight. And in the moments following their game, the Patriots were hoping to see their county rivals again. The teams split two games during the regular season.
“We need to play like we did tonight, as a team,” Potter said. “We need to lock down on defense, lock down their best players, and we need opportunities. We need to pass the puck, get their defense to give us some openings and we need to take those openings and win.”
“It’s going to be exciting, whoever we play, hopefully Huntingtown,” Crofoot said. “We always like to play our rival, so that would be fun if they make it. It’d be nice and be a good game.”
Twitter: @cfhphilly