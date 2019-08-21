With the Coors Charles-St. Mary’s Baseball League regular season winding to a close this weekend, a quartet of teams with varying chances of attaining the CHASM league title this summer clashed in a pair of games that had little in common on Saturday and Sunday.
On Sunday, defending champion Western Charles (15-8) remained in contention for the second seed when it scored early and often against the Black Sox (6-17) en route to a 13-2, seven-inning victory. Western Charles hurler Zach O’Dell blanked the Black Sox over six complete innings and got ample run support early courtesy of seven unearned runs against Black Sox starter Ryan Kesecker.
“I came here thinking this was going to be a nine-inning game, so I was happy to go five and then turn it over to a reliever for the last four,” said O’Dell, who ended up tossing six of the seven innings in the mercy-rule win. “We scored seven runs the first two innings, so that definitely took a lot of pressure off of me going into the next four innings. It was hot, so I really wasn’t planning to go more than five or six innings.”
Western Charles scored two runs with two outs in the home half of the first, then added five more unearned runs in the bottom of the second. Black Sox second baseman Trevor Kwiatkowski opened the door in the first with two errors on two consecutive plays, then compounded troubles for Kesecker with two outs in the second with two errors on the same play, paving the way for a five-run frame.
“It’s been a long season,” said Kesecker. “Last year we were one game away from winning the championship and this year we’re in fifth place. We have one more weekend then the playoffs then it’s all over.”
In the bottom of the first inning, Kwiatkowski misplayed consecutive grounders by Danny Lydon and Ricky Brady and Western Charles scored two runs. With two outs and two aboard in the second, Kwiatkowski booted a Jason Murray grounder, then promptly threw the ball through the infield and off the left field fence and Lydon and Chris Blondin followed with two-run singles.
Western Charles scored two more runs in the fourth against Benson, but ran themselves out of the inning when Blondin reached on a fielder’s choice. Western Charles added three more runs in the sixth against Benson, getting one on his second balk of the day and another on a single by Tyler Summers with another runner erased at home on a close play.
“Zach went out there and did his job and we got some runs for him early,” said Western Charles coach Tony Stefko. “Now we’re still in contention for one of the higher seeds. Second-[place] through fourth [place] will come down to next weekend.”
St. Mary’s (19-4) has already secured the CHASM regular season title and top seed heading into the postseason, but Saturday afternoon they were upended by Indian Head, 1-0, in a pitcher’s duel. St. Mary’s starter Condon tossed eight shutout innings, then allowed the game’s only run in the bottom of the ninth when Sam Wright scored on a sacrifice fly.
Sam Wright had blanked St. Mary’s through seven innings but it was his older brother, Charlie Wright, who picked up the win by tossing two shutout innings. Indian Head (15-8) is still in contention for one of the three higher seeds, while the fourth- and fifth-place teams will have to meet in a one-game playoff to determine who gets to face St. Mary’s in the opening round of the tournament.
“Now it comes down to who gets everybody here,” O’Dell said. “You need pitching and some depth to win the league. Whoever has everybody available for the playoffs is probably going to win it.”
