(SMAC athletes, teams listed only after first place)
Boys
Team
1. Kent Island 87, 2. Westlake 75, 6. Calvert 32, 7. La Plata 31, 8. Patuxent 24, T-10. Lackey 21, T-10. Thomas Stone 21
Individual
55: 1. Stanley-Reeves (TS) 6.59, 4. Harvey (W) 6.83, 6. Shepherd (TS) 6.93
300: 1. Singleton (W) 37.02, 4. Jones (Lac) 37.35, 6. Cobb (LaP) 37.90
500: 1. Schulties (KI) 1:06.92, 2. Maxwell (W) 1:08.24, 3. Cobb (LaP) 1:08.79, 5. Singleton (W) 1:10.11
800: 1. Schuleties (KI) 1:59.10, 2. Singletary (Cal) 2:00.69, 3. Smith (W) 2:01.57, 7. Johnson (Cal) 2:11.65
1,600: 1. Singletary (Cal) 4:34.04, 3. Smith (W) 4:38.13, 5. Musumeci (Pax) 4:40.54
3,200: 1. Musumeci (Pax) 10:24.50, 3. Bush (Cal) 10:59.77, 7. Leo (Pax) 11:57.45
55H: 1. White (Park) 8.03, 2. Strong (LaP) 8.16, 3. Quander (Cal) 8.35
800R: 1. Wicomico 1:32.40, 3. Westlake 1:35.08, 4. Thomas Stone 1:37.05,
1,600R: 1. Westlake 3:39.50, 2. Lackey 3:41.05, 7. Thomas Stone 3:45.77
3,200R: 1. Kent Island 8:34.06, 2. Westlake 8:36.38, 4. Patuxent 8:53.96
HJ: 1. Point-Du-Joir (Wic) 6-1, 7. Draft (LaP) 5-3
SP: 1. Perkins (W) 43-8 1/2, 2. Harrison (LaP) 42-10 1/2, 4. Varyo (Lac) 41-0, 5. Lopez (LaP) 39-2 1/2
Girls
Team
1. Kent Island 88, 6. Calvert 40, 7t. Thomas Stone 39, 7t. Westlake 39, 9. Patuxent 21, 12. La Plata 9, 13. Lackey 4
Individual
55: 1. Harris (Wic) 7.18, 2. Henson (TS) 7.42, 3. Wilson (TS) 7.44, 4. Kennedy (W) 7.50
300: 1. Henson (TS) 41.33, 2. Wilson (TS) 42.38, 5. Greenfield (W) 44.47, 6. Kennedy (W) 44.48
500: 1. Cash (NC) 1:20.72, 9. Phillips (W) 1:28.30, 10. Daniels (LaP) 1:29.33, 11. Romero (Pax) 1:29.57
800: 1. Mutchler (Cal) 2:32.57, 8. Crooks (LaP) 2:4842, 13. Somers (Pax) 2:55.81
1,600: 1. Kratovil-Lavelle (KI) 5:34.66, 2. Mutchler (Cal) 5:36.08, 3. Willey (Pax) 5:41.17, 7. Crooks (LaP) 6:02.43
3,200: 1. Prince (Cal) 11:35.03, 2. Brennan (Cal) 12:34.49, 4. Willey (Pax) 12:57.23
55H: 1. Cash (NC) 9.26, 2. Chance (W) 9.33, 7. Duvall (Pax) 10.24
800R: 1. Wicomico 1:47.77, 3. Westlake 1:51.77, 8. Patuxent 2:06.77
1,600R: 1. Wicomico 4:23.61, 6. Thomas Stone 4:32.53, 8. Westlake 4:54.37
3,200R: 1. Kent Island 10:35.20, 5. Patuxent 11:19. 79, 6. Calvert 11:57. 18
HJ: 1. Chance (W) 5-5, 9. Patterson (TS) 4-7, 10. Graham (Lac) 4-5
SP: 1. Travers (Elk) 37-8 1/2, 4. Vanden Berg (LaP) 33-10 1/2, 5. Roberson (TS) 31-5 1/4, 7. Fenwick (W) 30-3 1/2