College of Southern Maryland freshman Brittany Douglas and sophomore Sierra Walker finished first and second, respectively, in the women's 6K race at the Goucher College Cross Country Classic on Oct. 5 in Baltimore.
Douglas, a Calvert High School graduate from Port Republic, crossed the finish line first out of the 24 collegiate runners in the women's meet, doing so in 28 minutes 31.77 seconds. Walker, a North Point High School graduate from White Plains, came across moments later at 28:43.90.
"Brittney and Sierra ran together for most of the way until about 600 yards from the finish when Brittney pulled away," CSM head coach Ken Killion said. "They really worked well together, helping each other throughout the race."
According to CSM head coach Ken Killion, this was the first time in CSM history two runners from the school went first and second in any meet and the second time in team history an individual female runner won an invitational or regional meet.
Walker bested her time from last year's Goucher Classic by 45 seconds. This was her fastest 6K time this season.
Freshman Brianna Douglas, a Calvert High School graduate from Port Republic ensured the Hawks ended the day with three runners in the top five of the collegiate field, finishing fifth in 31:55.73. According to Killion, this was also the first time in school history CSM had three runners place in the top five of an event.
Freshman Gabrielle Wilson finished in 15th place, posting a time of 36:20.89. This was Wilson's fastest 6K time of the season as well, as she has steadily taken roughly 25 seconds off her 6K times week after week.
"The women collectively ran probably their best race of the year," Killion said. "The best part, outside of the performances, was when I overheard a few people asking 'Who was that team wearing the black uniforms?'! I guess we can't sneak up on people anymore."
College of Southern Maryland press release