All of the College of Southern Maryland fall sports teams put the finishing touches on their autumn campaigns recently, with several Hawks athletes ending the slate on a solid note.
The CSM men’s soccer team concluded the season 6-9-1 overall, going 3-8 in Maryland Junior College Athletic Conference play, ending on a two-game win streak, topping Allegany 10-0 after upending Potomac State of West Virginia, 9-1.
In the season finale against Allegany, Gabriel Ichniowski (a Great Mills High School graduate from Lexington Park) scored three goals, Stephen Larsen added two goals and Hayden Gould (a La Plata High School graduate from La Plata), Jawaun Butler (a North Point High School graduate from Waldorf), Yohan Ouedrago (a Westlake High School graduate from Waldorf), Jacy Torres (a Great Mills High School graduate from California) and Nathaniel Morrison (a Leonardtown resident) each scored once.
Hawks goalkeeper Jared-Lee Pixton (a Calvert High School graduate from St. Leonard) recorded two saves to post the shutout.
In the win over Potomac State, CSM got two goals each from Gould and Ichniowski and one each from Pixton, Butler, Eric Brookhart (a Great Mills High School graduate from California), Justin Miller (a Huntingtown High School graduate from Huntingtown) and Antone Perry (a Thomas Stone High School graduate from Waldorf).
Pixton recorded four saves on five Potomac State shots and also broke a 1-1 deadlock with a goal of his own in the first half.
The team ended September with a 5-2 victory over Hagerstown, but dropped its first four games in October, three of them by a single goal after opening the month with a 12-5 setback at Howard.
“Our goal was to become more competitive than last year and I can say that we did that this year,” CSM head men’s soccer coach Zach Bowman said. “Our main goal still involves staying on top of the student-athletes schoolwork so we can maintain this group’s competitiveness for next year.”
The CSM men’s cross country team sent a pair of runners to the Region XX championships on Oct. 26. Nate Maldonado-Munoz (a Calvert High School graduate from Prince Frederick) finished 43rd overall while completing the course in 34 minutes 39.8 seconds. Brandon Harty (a Chopticon High School graduate from Charlotte Hall) checked in 50th (38:29.8) among the 55 runners who competed.
Meanwhile, the CSM women’s cross country team enjoyed a stellar season. Brittney Douglas (28:31.77) and Sierra Walker (28:43.90) finished one-two in the Goucher Invitational on Oct. 5, while Briana Douglas (31:55.73) and Gabby Wilson (36:20.89) checked in fifth and 15th, respectively.
Then in the Region XX championships, Walker (a North Point High School graduate from Waldorf) finished fifth (22:57.2), while Brittney Douglas (a Calvert High School graduate from Port Republic) was 10th (23:35.1), Briana Douglas was 20th (26:05.03) and Wilson placed 31st (29:49.3).
“The main goal was to peak during the championship races at the end of the season,” CSM head cross country coach Ken Killion said. “With the Maryland Junior College and Region XX championship races at Hagerstown Community College we were able to improve as those races approached.”
The CSM women’s soccer team (5-8, 3-5 MDJUCO) won its last three games in September then went 2-4 in October and ended the season with a 10-0 setback to CCBC-Essex in the Region XX tournament.
The Hawks last two wins were on opposite ends of the spectrum.
CSM defeated Hagerstown in a tournament play-in game, 1-0, on a goal by Ana Benitez (a North Point High School graduate from Waldorf) and goalkeeper Camille Cooley (a Chopticon High School graduate from Mechanicsville) recorded 10 saves to post the shutout.
“The goal for this year’s team was to improve on our win total of one year ago (3) and we did that,” CSM head women’s soccer coach Nina Duron said. “We beat last year’s totals for wins, shots, shots on goal and goals scored.”
The CSM volleyball team (8-10, 5-6) lost its first two matches in October but then won five of the last six, including sweeps of Chesapeake, Allegany, Anne Arundel and Delaware Tech before being swept in the Region XX tournament by Northern Virginia on Nov. 2.
Sophomore Katelyn Kluh (a La Plata High School graduate from La Plata) was named to the Region XX All-Tournament team. Against Northern Virginia, Kluh recorded six kills and one block in a losing cause for the Hawks.
