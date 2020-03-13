On a day when many of them participated in practice then watched their classmates on the baseball team compete in a doubleheader, the College of Southern Maryland softball team’s coaches and players departed Wednesday with a good deal of optimism.
CSM was thumped 11-2 and 10-2 in its lone doubleheader this season by Richard Bland of Virginia on March 1, but head coach Rebecca Collins and sophomores Skylar Clark (a Calvert High School graduate from Prince Frederick) and Rachel Polk (Great Mills High School graduate from Lexington Park) are already looking to this weekend with plenty of optimism.
“We’re definitely really young with just three returning players,” Collins said. “But this group of girls is very good. Our short-term goal is to keep getting better in practice each day. But long-term goal is to win more games than we did last year when we were one game under .500. We would like to have a winning record and be able to host a playoff game.”
Clark, who will handle most of the pitching chores for the Hawks this spring, was also quick to point out that a home playoff game would be an ideal way to cap her career at CSM. Clark intends to complete her Associate’s Degree this spring then head to a four-year school to pursue her Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work.
“My main goal was to improve on my first-pitch strikes,” Clark said. “Last year, I was only about 50-50 on first-pitch strikes, so I would like that number to be a lot better this season. I like the defense that I have behind me and it’s great having Devin [Ruble] behind the plate, ASA catcher. I hope that we can have a home playoff game this year. It beats going all the way to Potomac State.”
Polk, who plays shortstop and could occasionally pitch this spring, is also hoping the Hawks can earn a home playoff game later this spring. CSM has already nixed the softball team’s scheduled spring break trip to Cocoa Beach, Florida, one that cost each player $800, but Polk and her teammates are looking forward to upcoming twin-bills with Monroe College-Bronx (N.Y.) and Garrett College.
“We definitely want to finish with a winning record and get a home playoff game,” said Polk, who is heading to Concord University in West Virginia this fall to major in Pre-Law. “We definitely don’t want to have to travel. Those two games against Richard Bland were against a very good team. Once we get into our conference schedule we should be okay.”
In addition to having Clark in the circle, Devin Ruble (a La Plata High School graduate from Cobb Island) behind the plate and Polk at short, CSM will have Haley Wood (a Lackey High School graduate from Nanjemoy) at first base, Jenna Clark (a Lackey High School graduate from Nanjemoy) at second base and Laila Brooks (a Leonardtown High School graduate from Hollywood) at third base. Sophomore Caitlyn Culbert (a Northern High School from Dunkirk) will bat leadoff and anchor the outfield in center.
“Having Devin behind the plate and Caitlyn in center will make us stronger defensively,” Collins said. “Our infield is going to be really good. I think our batting order is going to produce some runs. We want to see our strikeouts continue to drop. Last year, we were down to 120 and this year we want to be below 100.”
In the two setbacks against Richard Bland, Culbert went 4 for 6, scored one run and drove in another. Ruble went 3 for 4 and Clark went 1 for 3 and drove in two runs and Brooks went 1 for 4 and drove in a run.
Twitter: @tblacksomds1